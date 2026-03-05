US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

Israel has issued evacuation orders for parts of southern Lebanon. AP

US Israel Iran War Live Updates: The current situation in the Middle East conflict has escalated significantly since late February 2026, following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior officials. Now in its sixth day, the US-Israel campaign against Iran has caused over 1,000 deaths according to Iranian state media, with continued airstrikes on Tehran and other targets. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks, including on US bases and embassies in the region, such as in Dubai, while the US sank an Iranian warship and NATO intercepted a missile headed toward Turkish airspace. The conflict has spread to Lebanon, where Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in support of Iran, prompting Israeli ground advances, additional troop deployments to southern Lebanon, and airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and other Hezbollah sites, killing dozens and displacing tens of thousands. Israel has issued evacuation orders for parts of southern Lebanon.

5 Mar 2026, 10:05:36 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran targets Kurdish Groups' Headquarters in Iraqi Kurdistan Iran said on Thursday (March 5, 2026) it had targeted headquarters of Kurdish forces in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to Iranian state media. This follows strikes on Kurdish regions in both Iran and Iraq. “We targeted the headquarters of Kurdish groups opposed to the revolution in Iraqi Kurdistan with three missiles,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency posted on Telegram, quoting a military statement. -AFP

5 Mar 2026, 10:03:38 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iranian Sailors recover in Sri Lanka after U.S. Sub Attack Iranian sailors who survived a U.S. submarine strike in the Indian Ocean are recovering at a hospital in the Sri Lankan port city of Galle, authorities said on Thursday (March 5, 2026). The attack occurred the day before, killing at least 87. Authorities at the National Hospital in Galle and navy sources said 87 bodies were brought in by military rescuers responding to an early-morning distress call from the IRIS Dena on Wednesday (March 4, 2026). Search and rescue operations for an estimated 60 people still unaccounted for would continue on Thursday, authorities said. -Reuters

5 Mar 2026, 10:01:36 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Saudi Arabia downs another drone The Saudi Ministry of Defense said it shot down a drone near the Al Jowf region in the north of the country. This follows the ministry’s earlier announcement that it intercepted three drones east of al-Kharj Governorate.

5 Mar 2026, 10:00:05 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran delays Khamenei farewell ceremony Iran has postponed the farewell ceremony for Supreme Leader Khamenei. One main reason is the continuous wave of attacks, with fears that any large gathering or ceremony could become a target for US and Israeli strikes. The Iranian leadership is also in the process of selecting a new supreme leader. There are constitutional processes for this selection, but the appointment is not expected soon. A member of the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for choosing the new leader, said time is needed for the necessary consultations. This is a highly significant decision because the supreme leader holds enormous power and has the final say on both domestic and foreign policies, so the process is being handled carefully and meticulously. The constitution requires this to happen as soon as possible, but it remains unclear how soon it will occur given the current uncertainty in the country.

5 Mar 2026, 09:49:16 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Middle East Conflict Tests Global Economic Resilience Again, says IMF Chief International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva spoke about the Middle East conflict at the “Asia in 2050” conference in Bangkok. “This conflict, if proven to be more prolonged, has obvious potential to affect global energy prices, market sentiment, growth and inflation, and place new demands on the shoulders of policymakers everywhere,” she said, according to the AFP news agency.

5 Mar 2026, 09:27:58 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Saudi Arabia Destroys Drone in Al-Jawf Province The Saudi Defense Ministry said it destroyed a drone in the kingdom’s al-Jawf province. The province borders Jordan.

5 Mar 2026, 09:26:29 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Beirut Residents Fire Guns in Air to Warn of Incoming Israeli Strikes Gunfire has been heard throughout the night in Lebanon, coming from the southern suburbs of Beirut. The shots serve as a warning to residents about imminent Israeli strikes. Normally, forced evacuation orders are issued by an Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, who posts them on X. These warnings often come in the middle of the night, when most city residents are not checking X. Once people become aware of the warnings, they start firing in the air across the southern suburbs of Beirut to alert others that the Israeli military has issued an imminent threat to their homes and lives. This has happened a number of times throughout the evening. Strikes were also reported this evening in the southern city of Tyre. A strike reached as far as Tripoli, which local sources described as a targeted assassination. In a Palestinian refugee camp there, sources said a Hamas official was killed.

5 Mar 2026, 09:08:07 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: War with Iran Disrupts Oil and Gas Flows, Raising Energy Security Concerns for Asia Global energy trade faces major disruption as the war around the Persian Gulf blocks oil and natural gas shipments, driving prices higher. Asia faces the greatest risk because it depends heavily on imported fuel, with much of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz serves as the narrow route for a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade. Since the war with Iran started, Brent crude—the international benchmark—has risen 15% to around $84 per barrel, the highest level since July 2024. -AP

5 Mar 2026, 08:59:23 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israeli Airstrike Hits Southern Lebanon and Beirut Suburbs Lebanon’s National News Agency reported an Israeli strike on a house in the Al Shahabiya district of southern Tyre. The agency also reported strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically the districts of Ghobeiri, Haret Hreik, and Bir al-Abed. Al Jazeera Arabic reported Israeli air attacks on Nabatieh in the past hour. There were no immediate reports on casualties from those strikes. Israel has repeatedly bombarded the Nabatieh area, claiming a strong presence of Hezbollah there. More than 50 people have already been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since Monday. -Al Jazeera

5 Mar 2026, 08:58:33 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Massive Blasts Reported in Tehran Amid Ongoing US-Israeli Strikes Iranians are waking up to a sixth day of continued attacks by the US and Israel. Starting from midnight, another wave of strikes began. An hour ago, massive blasts were heard from the eastern part of the capital, with shockwaves felt in the area where he is located. It is not yet clear what the targets are. Overnight, attacks also hit the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, and Bukan. In total, more than 150 cities in Iran have been attacked since Saturday. The IRGC is continuing to launch retaliatory attacks and just announced a 19th wave of attacks targeting Israel and US bases in the region. -Al Jazeera

5 Mar 2026, 08:45:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Israel Strike Kills Two in North Lebanon’s Beddawi Palestinian Refugee Camp An Israeli strike hit the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon, near the city of Tripoli. The camp is located far from the main areas where Israeli attacks have been concentrated in Lebanon. Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health confirmed that the attack killed at least two people. This follows an earlier report of the strike on Beddawi camp.

5 Mar 2026, 08:39:17 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Three killed in drone attack on Tyre-Naqoura road in southern Lebanon The Lebanese National News Agency reported that a drone targeted an attack on the Tyre-Naqoura road, near the town of Qalila. At least three people were killed in the incident, it said.

5 Mar 2026, 08:30:07 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Blasts reported in Tehran as Iran activates air defences Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that several explosions were heard in Tehran over the past hour. The country has activated its air defences in response. This is the latest in a series of explosion reports in the Iranian capital this morning. There have also been reports of blasts in the western city of Sanandaj in Iran’s Kurdistan Province.

5 Mar 2026, 08:30:07 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Missile spotted over Jordan’s Aqaba heading towards Israel Al Jazeera Arabic reported that a missile was spotted flying over the Jordanian city of Aqaba in the past hour, heading in the direction of Israel. This follows Iran’s announcement that it has launched a volley of missiles towards Israel. More details will follow when available. -Al Jazeera

5 Mar 2026, 08:27:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Revolutionary Guard launches 19th wave of attacks on US and Israel Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has launched its 19th wave of attacks against the US and Israel, according to Press TV and the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency. Tasnim quoted the IRGC as saying that the latest attack includes missile and drone launches targeting both Israel and “American terrorist bases”. The IRGC has called its operation “True Promise 4”.

5 Mar 2026, 08:27:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Lebanese fear long-term Israeli hold on south amid evacuation orders Reporting from Amman, Jordan, Rory Challands said Israeli forces are currently holding five points inside Lebanon, north of the Israeli-Lebanese border. It now appears they plan to advance beyond those points and move deeper into Lebanese territory. The Israeli military explains that the operation aims to create a buffer zone and push back Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets and drones across the border into Israel in recent days. Israel justifies the ground incursion as necessary to neutralise that threat. The Israeli military has issued various evacuation warnings for people in southern Lebanon and also in parts of Beirut. Among the Lebanese population, there is fear that what the Israeli military is doing in southern Lebanon is not temporary. Many worry it could lead to long-term holding of territory or develop into something more like an invasion. -Al Jazeera

5 Mar 2026, 08:24:59 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Fireballs light up Tehran skies during ongoing attacks Footage obtained shows a series of explosions in the Iranian capital that sent fireballs into the sky. The attack took place near a highway north of Tehran. More details will follow soon. -Al Jazeera

5 Mar 2026, 08:24:21 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US Veteran Ejected from Senate Hearing for Chanting ‘No One Wants to Fight for Israel’ A US Marine veteran was forcibly removed from a congressional hearing after he protested against President Trump’s decision to launch military operations against Iran. Brian McGinnis, who is running for a Senate seat in the upcoming elections as a Green Party candidate, shouted “No one wants to fight for Israel” as multiple security officers pushed him out of the room. A video clip posted by CBS News journalist Alan He showed Senator Tim Sheehy of Montana, also a US veteran, assisting the Capitol Police by helping lift and push McGinnis out. Sheehy later told CBS that he “decided to help out and deescalate the situation”.

5 Mar 2026, 08:23:12 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Canada’s Carney says participation in Iran war cannot be ruled out Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, who previously described the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran as “inconsistent with international law”, stated that Canada will “stand by our allies”. Speaking alongside his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Canberra, Carney said: “One can never categorically rule out participation.”

5 Mar 2026, 08:21:47 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Iran launches operation against anti-Iran separatist forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan Iran’s Press TV reported that Iranian forces carried out an operation targeting “anti-Iran separatist forces” in the Kurdish region of neighbouring Iraq. Video clips posted on X by Press TV showed explosions lighting up the night sky during the operation. The outlet did not give the specific location of the strikes. Earlier reports mentioned multiple blasts in Sulaimaniyah province in northern Iraq. Local sources said the attacks hit the headquarters of the Kurdistan Toilers Association, or Komala, an Iranian Kurdish armed group based in Iraq. The strikes happened against the background of reports that Iranian Kurdish armed groups recently consulted with the US about whether and how to attack Iran’s security forces in the western part of the country. According to Reuters, the Iranian Kurdish coalition of groups along the Iran-Iraq border has been training to carry out such attacks in hopes of weakening Iran’s military. Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency denied reports of armed Kurdish fighters crossing into Iran from Iraq.

5 Mar 2026, 07:43:35 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Qatari police order evacuation near US embassy in Doha Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has ordered residents living near the US embassy in Doha to evacuate as a precautionary measure. Reporting from Doha, Aksel Zaimovic spoke to people in the area who said police officers are present and calmly asking residents to leave. They reported being provided with accommodation, and one person mentioned that some have been told to go to a nearby metro station. There is no information yet on any imminent threat. The evacuation comes after the US State Department issued a warning to American citizens to immediately leave the Middle East, even if it means travelling to countries like Oman or Saudi Arabia when commercial flights are not available from their current location.

5 Mar 2026, 07:41:33 am IST US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts three drones east of al-Kharj The Saudi Defence Ministry announced that it intercepted three drones east of al-Kharj Governorate.