India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

India vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers between India and Netherlands on Sunday, 8 February, at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru, played on outdoor hard courts. The tie is locked at 1-1 after Dhakshineswar Suresh stunned top seed Jesper de Jong in straight sets on Day 1, responding to Sumit Nagal’s earlier defeat against Guy den Ouden. Sunday begins with the doubles rubber as N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri take on Sander Arends and David Pel at 2 pm IST, followed by the reverse singles if required. Stay with us for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES