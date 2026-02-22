LAFC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi To Start Today As Falcons Take On Herons

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Follow Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as they take on LAFC with play-by-play updates from Sunday, 22 February at LA Memorial Coliseum

Minal Tomar
Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026 Lionel Messi Updates
Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi during the game. X/InterMiamiCF
Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi will kick off his MLS 2026 campaign as Inter Miami travel to the LA Memorial Coliseum to face Los Angeles FC on Sunday, 22 February. The Herons, fresh off their first MLS Cup triumph in 2025 led by Messi’s brilliance, have strengthened their squad with German Berterame and Dayne St. Clair and will look to start the season with a win. LAFC, led by Son Heung-min, will be tough opponents at home, having won three of their last five encounters with Miami. With both sides boasting star power and momentum, this season opener promises an intense battle.
LIVE UPDATES

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Kick Off!

Kick-off! We’re underway in MLS 2026.

And here we go! Inter Miami get us started as the ball rolls at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The noise is up, the pace is sharp already, and all eyes are scanning for that familiar No. 10 in pink. Buckle up, this one’s officially live.

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Starting XIs

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Head-To-Head Records

Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami have faced each other five times in competitive matches. LAFC have won three times, while Inter Miami have won twice. They faced each other twice in 2025 in the CONCACAF Champions League, with Inter Miami winning the last encounter 3-1.

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Streaming Info

All MLS 2026 matches, including LAFC vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Good Morning!

Hello and welcome to our MLS 2026 live blog! It’s Los Angeles FC up against Inter Miami, and the spotlight is firmly on Lionel Messi. Messi fans, buckle up, there’s excitement, drama, and magic in the air. Stay with us as the action unfolds from the very first kick.

Published At:
Tags

