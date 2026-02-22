LAFC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi To Start Today As Falcons Take On Herons

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi during the game. X/InterMiamiCF

Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi will kick off his MLS 2026 campaign as Inter Miami travel to the LA Memorial Coliseum to face Los Angeles FC on Sunday, 22 February. The Herons, fresh off their first MLS Cup triumph in 2025 led by Messi’s brilliance, have strengthened their squad with German Berterame and Dayne St. Clair and will look to start the season with a win. LAFC, led by Son Heung-min, will be tough opponents at home, having won three of their last five encounters with Miami. With both sides boasting star power and momentum, this season opener promises an intense battle.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Feb 2026, 08:15:00 am IST Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Kick Off! Kick-off! We’re underway in MLS 2026. And here we go! Inter Miami get us started as the ball rolls at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The noise is up, the pace is sharp already, and all eyes are scanning for that familiar No. 10 in pink. Buckle up, this one’s officially live.

22 Feb 2026, 08:00:46 am IST Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Starting XIs Our starters for Matchday 1️⃣ ✍️ pic.twitter.com/PfTDxMfFWX — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 22, 2026 The Black & Gold ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/I1lwYZUxFk — LAFC (@LAFC) February 22, 2026

22 Feb 2026, 07:50:29 am IST Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Head-To-Head Records Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami have faced each other five times in competitive matches. LAFC have won three times, while Inter Miami have won twice. They faced each other twice in 2025 in the CONCACAF Champions League, with Inter Miami winning the last encounter 3-1.

22 Feb 2026, 07:50:04 am IST Los Angeles FC Vs Inter Miami LIVE Score, MLS 2026: Streaming Info All MLS 2026 matches, including LAFC vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.