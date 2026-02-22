LAFC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Know all about Lionel Messi’s match in Major League Soccer 2026 Matchday 1, including preview, head-to-head records, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Major League Soccer 2026 preview head-to-head
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi hoists the trophy alongside teammates after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/DARRYL DYCK
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Los Angeles FC face Inter Miami in MLS 2026 opener on Saturday night

  • LAFC lead Inter Miami on head-to-head records

  • Find out when and where to watch LAFC vs Inter Miami match live

LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi will begin his Major League Soccer 2026 campaign when Inter Miami travel to the LA Memorial Coliseum to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

The Herons are coming off a historic campaign, winning their maiden MLS Cup title in 2025. They were led by their talismanic number 10, Lionel Messi, who clinched back-to-back MVP titles at the age of 38.

Having strengthened their squad by signing German Berterame and Dayne St. Clair, Inter Miami will once again look to make a winning start to their campaign as they seek to defend their MLS title.

They will be up against another tournament favourite, LAFC. The hosts will rely on Son Heung-min, who has scored nine goals in his last 10 games. Despite being slight underdogs, LAFC have won three of their last five matches against Inter Miami, and will be looking to give a fight against Messi and co.

Major League Soccer (MLS) Logo. - | Photo: Pexels/Wikimedia Commons
MLS 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, World Cup Break, Transfer Updates And More – All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Related Content
Related Content

LAFC vs Inter Miami: Head-To-Head Records

Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami have faced each other five times in competitive matches. LAFC have won three times, while Inter Miami have won twice. They faced each other twice in 2025 in the CONCACAF Champions League, with Inter Miami winning the last encounter 3-1.

LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match being played?

The LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the LA Memorial Coliseum. In India, the match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on February 22.

Where to watch the LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match live?

All MLS 2026 matches, including LAFC vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Snub: Did Asif Nazrul Mislead Nation? Assistant Coach Speaks Out

  5. 'It Would Be A Shame' - Harry Brook Reacts To Possible Sidestepping Of Pakistan Players In The Hundred Auctions

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. Rahul Gandhi Appears In Thane Court Over Defamation Case

  3. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  4. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  5. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart