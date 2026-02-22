LAFC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action

Los Angeles FC face Inter Miami in MLS 2026 opener on Saturday night
LAFC lead Inter Miami on head-to-head records
Find out when and where to watch LAFC vs Inter Miami match live
LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, MLS 2026: Lionel Messi will begin his Major League Soccer 2026 campaign when Inter Miami travel to the LA Memorial Coliseum to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.
The Herons are coming off a historic campaign, winning their maiden MLS Cup title in 2025. They were led by their talismanic number 10, Lionel Messi, who clinched back-to-back MVP titles at the age of 38.
Having strengthened their squad by signing German Berterame and Dayne St. Clair, Inter Miami will once again look to make a winning start to their campaign as they seek to defend their MLS title.
They will be up against another tournament favourite, LAFC. The hosts will rely on Son Heung-min, who has scored nine goals in his last 10 games. Despite being slight underdogs, LAFC have won three of their last five matches against Inter Miami, and will be looking to give a fight against Messi and co.
LAFC vs Inter Miami: Head-To-Head Records
Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami have faced each other five times in competitive matches. LAFC have won three times, while Inter Miami have won twice. They faced each other twice in 2025 in the CONCACAF Champions League, with Inter Miami winning the last encounter 3-1.
LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match being played?
The LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match will be played on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the LA Memorial Coliseum. In India, the match will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on February 22.
Where to watch the LAFC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2026 match live?
All MLS 2026 matches, including LAFC vs Inter Miami, will be live-streamed globally on Apple TV.