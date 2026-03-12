Nashville 0-0 Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup Round Of 16: Lionel Messi, Herons Held In First Leg

Inter Miami dominated possession, controlling the ball for 59% of the game. Nashville pushed the play, recording 15 total shots to Miami’s eight, four of which were on target

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
Messi had one shot on target in the entire game. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Miami held to a goalless draw in the 1st leg of Champions Cup

  • The teams will meet again on March 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

  • Messi’s one shot on target was his lowest single-game shot total since Nov. 29

Lionel Messi was held scoreless and Inter Miami and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw in the teams’ first game in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The teams will meet again on March 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to decide which squad advances to the quarterfinal round.

Entering the contest, Messi had scored in six straight games against Nashville, dating to April 20, 2024, posting 12 goals and five assists in that stretch. Messi was held without a point for the second time in four games after being held off the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Feb. 21.

Messi had a chance, finishing with a shot and completing 79% of his passes. His scoring opportunity came in the 55th minute as he came streaking down the left side and got off a shot that was saved by Nashville goalkeeper Bruan Schwake.

Messi’s one shot on target was his lowest single-game shot total since Nov. 29, in the MLS Cup Eastern Conference final against New York City FC. In that game, he had no shots on net, but did have an assist, in Inter Miami’s 5-1 win.

Inter Miami dominated possession, controlling the ball for 59% of the game. Nashville pushed the play, recording 15 total shots to Miami’s eight, four of which were on target.

Related Content
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) advances past D.C. United midfielder Brandon Servania, center, to score during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Baltimore. - | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DC United 1-2 Inter Miami, MLS: Messi Lifts Herons In Crucial Away Win
A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. - | Photo: AP/Alejandro Granadillo
Independiente Del Valle 1-2 Inter Miami, Pre-Season Friendly: Lionel Messi Scores In Herons' Win
A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Lionel Messi Knocked Down: Inter Miami Star Escapes Unhurt In Crazy Puerto Rico Outing - Watch
Lionel Messi in action against Atletico National in a pre-season friendly. - InterMiamiCF/X
Will Lionel Messi Play For Inter Miami In CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores?
Related Content

Nashville’s best chance came off a corner from Cristian Espinoza in the 65th minute. His throw-in found Reed Baker-Whiting in the box. However, Baker-Whiting sent a header just over the crossbar.

Inter Miami’s Maximiliano Falcón was injured in the seventh minute and left the game. He was replaced by Gonzalo Luján.

The winner of the Nashville-Miami series will face either Club América or the Philadelphia Union in quarterfinals. Club América defeated Philadelphia 1-0 on Wednesday in Chester, Pennsylvania. The elimination game will be held on March 18 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Advancement in the CONCACAF Champions Cup is decided on aggregate goals, with the team scoring the most goals over two games advancing. If Nashville and Miami are scoreless at the end of 90 minutes in their next game, the teams will go into extra time and then penalty kicks.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  5. Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  4. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher