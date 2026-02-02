Will Lionel Messi Play For Inter Miami In CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores?

The 2025 season was the sixth season for Inter Miami. For Lionel Messi, it was his third season at the club. After he joined the David Beckham co-owned club, Inter Miami has only grown in stature, winning multiple titles including their maiden MLS Supporter's Shield and the MLS Cup. They also competed in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the second time. Messi's presence has made Inter Miami a lucrative prospect for competitions across the world in terms of commercial opportunities and exposure.