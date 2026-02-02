Will Lionel Messi Play For Inter Miami In CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores?

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez admitted considering CONCACAF clubs for Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores is the continental competition of South America
Lionel Messi might feature for Inter Miami in Copa Libertadores in future seasons
A mixed 2025 season recently came to an end for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. The Javier Mascherano-coached side couldn't defend their MLS supporter's shield title this time but managed to win their first MLS Cup title by defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1 in the final. They also featured in the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history, although they failed to progress beyond the round of 16.
The 2025 season was the sixth season for Inter Miami. For Lionel Messi, it was his third season at the club. After he joined the David Beckham co-owned club, Inter Miami has only grown in stature, winning multiple titles including their maiden MLS Supporter's Shield and the MLS Cup. They also competed in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for the second time. Messi's presence has made Inter Miami a lucrative prospect for competitions across the world in terms of commercial opportunities and exposure.
What is Copa Libertadores?
The CONMEBOL Libertadores, also known as Copa Libertadores de America, is an annual continental club football competition organized by CONMEBOL. Just like UEFA Champions League in Europe, it is the highest level of competition in South American club football. It is regarded as the second biggest intracontinental club tournament in world football. Recent developments have suggested that Messi might feature for Inter Miami in the Copa Libertadores.
Can CONCACAF, CONMEBOL Clubs Play Together In Copa Libertadores?
Alejandro Dominguez, president of CONMEBOL, has floated the possibility of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX teams competing in the Copa Libertadores.
“The door is open to them,” Dominguez told Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte. He hinted that Lionel Messi's participation in the Copa Libertadores is very much possible if an agreement is reached between CONCACAF and CONMEBOl.
"It has been done in the past, but we are very respectful of the other confederations. But yes, it is an honor that teams from other confederations have the Libertadores as a reference for international and world competition," he added.
Did North American Clubs Ever Play In Copa Libertadores?
This is not the first occasion when there has been talks of a non-South American team participating in the Copa Libertadores. Liga MX teams already have a history of participating in the South American continental competition and thrice they have made it to the final as well. As there is precedence of it happening, MLS clubs can also be a participant in the future.
CONCACAF-CONMEBOL Relationship
In the recent past, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL have been on good terms. In 2023, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF have announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen and develop football in both regions. The Copa America was hosted in USA and CONCACAF teams participated as guests. South American teams were invited in the Women's CONCACAF Gold Cup too. Their alignment can lead to a bigger collaboration in future for the continental club competitions as well.
Will MLS Schedule Clash With Copa Libertadores?
Yes, MLS regular season generally starts in the month of February and runs till December. Copa Libertadores also runs during the same period. Due to a packed schedule, travelling can be a hindrance in the way of participation of the MLS Clubs in Copa Libertadores.
Will Lionel Messi Play in Copa Libertadores 2026?
The Copa Libertadores 2026 season starts from February 3. The participating teams and the schedule is already announced and no CONCACAF teams are listed. With Messi under contract to play in Inter Miami till 2028, there is possibility that he can feature in the Copa Libertadores in the future seasons if CONCACAF and CONMEBOL reach an agreement.