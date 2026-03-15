Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta, Serie A: Nerazzurri Held At San Siro As Title Race Takes Interesting Twist
Serie A leader Inter Milan conceded a late equalizer and was held 1-1 by Atalanta at home on Saturday, leaving the door open for AC Milan to further close the gap to its rival. Francesco Esposito put Inter ahead in the 26th minute, but Nikola Krstović scored for Atalanta in the 82nd to split the points. Inter was coming off a 1-0 loss to Milan in the league last weekend. Now it leads its crosstown nemesis by eight points before Milan visits Lazio on Sunday.
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