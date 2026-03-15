Inter Milan 1-1 Atalanta, Serie A: Nerazzurri Held At San Siro As Title Race Takes Interesting Twist

Serie A leader Inter Milan conceded a late equalizer and was held 1-1 by Atalanta at home on Saturday, leaving the door open for AC Milan to further close the gap to its rival. Francesco Esposito put Inter ahead in the 26th minute, but Nikola Krstović scored for Atalanta in the 82nd to split the points. Inter was coming off a 1-0 loss to Milan in the league last weekend. Now it leads its crosstown nemesis by eight points before Milan visits Lazio on Sunday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, left, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan react after the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
1/9
Serie A: Inter Milan vs Atalanta
Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic, left, and Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Serie A Soccer Match: Atalanta vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Serie A Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Atalanta
Atalanta's Kamaldeen Sulemana holds Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Italy Soccer Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter Milan
Atalanta's Ederson, left, and Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny fight for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Atalanta
Atalanta's goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi saves shot by Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Serie A 2025-26: Atalanta vs Inter Milan
Atalanta's Ederson fouls Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan vs Atalanta
Atalanta's Marten de Roon, left, and Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan fight for the ballduring the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Italy Serie A Soccer: Atalanta vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck heads the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Italy Serie A Soccer: Inter Milan vs Atalanta
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, top, and Atalanta's Marten de Roon jump for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Atalanta in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy Battling It Out For Hosts| BAN 251/3 (45)

  2. Sarfaraz Ahmed Retires: Former Pakistan Captain Wants To Focus On 'Other Roles'

  3. IPL 2026: Fans React As KKR Troll RCB With ‘49’ Reference In Jersey Reveal Video

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Proteas Sink Black Caps In Rematch Of The T20 World Cup Semi-Final

  5. NZ-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine Shine As White Ferns Beat Proteas Women By 80 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 14, 2026

  2. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

  3. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  4. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  5. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  2. North Korea Fires 10 Ballistic Missiles Amid Ongoing US-South Korea Drills

  3. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  4. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

  5. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'