FIFA Boosts Club Benefits Programme To Record $355 Million for World Cup 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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FIFA has launched a record $355 million compensation fund for the World Cup 2026, marking a 70 percent increase in support for clubs worldwide

FIFA club Benefits Programme boost world cup 2026
Signage on the exterior of AT&T Stadium, which will be named Dallas Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is covered by workers as preparations continue at the venue ahead of the football tournament. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • FIFA is launching a record $355 million compensation fund for clubs ahead of the 2026 World Cup

  • This 70% increase now extends financial support to clubs for player participation in qualifying matches

  • The expanded programme aims to better recognize and reward the global clubs that develop international talent

FIFA has announced a significant expansion of its Club Benefits Programme (CBP) for the FIFA World Cup 2026, committing a record $355 million to reward clubs for their contribution to the international game.

This represents a 70 percent increase from the funding provided during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, a move aligned with FIFA’s broader financial growth as the organization projects a 72 percent revenue increase over the current four-year cycle.

The substantial fund is structured into three distinct tiers to ensure widespread support across the global football ecosystem. The primary allocation, totaling $250 million, is reserved for clubs whose players participate in the World Cup finals.

FIFA has established a daily payment benchmark of approximately $5,000 per player, calculated based on the duration of a player’s involvement with their national squad. Complementing this, $100 million has been earmarked for the first time to compensate clubs for releasing players during the qualifying phase.

This tier covers 905 matches, with a payout of $2,362 per player for each match-day squad appearance, including friendlies for host nations. The final $5 million is dedicated to administrative costs, with any remaining balance reinvested into global club football.

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This expansion reflects the evolving nature of the World Cup, which has grown to accommodate 48 teams and 104 matches over a 39-day period. By broadening the scope of compensation to include qualification, FIFA aims to better support the diverse array of clubs that develop talent for the global stage.

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino noted, the programme acts as a vital pillar in the football ecosystem, ensuring that the clubs providing the world's finest players receive recognition for their investment. With clear provisions for mid-tournament transfers and squad changes, the programme stands as a comprehensive effort to financially stabilize and honor the clubs behind the game's greatest stars.

Q

What is the FIFA Club Benefits Programme?

A

It is a financial initiative where FIFA compensates professional clubs for releasing their players to participate in World Cup qualifying and final tournament matches.

Q

Which clubs are eligible to receive these payments?

A

Any club that has registered players included in a national team’s match-day squad for official World Cup qualifying fixtures or the final tournament is eligible.

Q

How is the compensation amount calculated for each player?

A

Payments are determined on a per-player, per-day basis for the final tournament and a per-player, per-match basis for qualifying rounds, based on the duration of a player's official squad involvement.

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