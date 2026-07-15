Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Ngarava, Muzarabani Star As ZIM Beat BAN By 32 Runs In Bulawayo

BAN won the toss and elected to field first
Zimbabwe had already bagged the one-off Test and ODI series by 2-1
The first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe was streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India
Batter Brian Bennett, along with fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, were instrumental in Zimbabwe's victory over Bangladesh by 32 runs on Wednesday in the opening match of the three T20I series.
After losing the toss, Zimbabwe batted first, with Bennett leading the score with 44 runs as the home side finished their innings at 170-6 in 20 overs at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In their response, Yasir Ali from the middle order was the only Bangladeshi batsman to shine, scoring 54 runs before becoming one of Ngarava's four victims.
The tourists were skittled out for 138, with six balls still to play. The teams will meet again on Friday and Sunday, with Zimbabwe pursuing a treble across all formats. In Harare, they won a one-off Test and subsequently a ODI series by 2-1.
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the 1st T20I Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande(w), Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Streaming Details
The first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. The live action will commence at 4:00 pm IST.