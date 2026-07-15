Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Ngarava, Muzarabani Star As ZIM Beat BAN By 32 Runs In Bulawayo

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Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: The Bangla Tigers had won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Wednesday, July 15

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Toss Update, 1st T20I
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the 1st T20I Bulawayo on Wednesday, July 15. Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
Summary of this article

  • BAN won the toss and elected to field first

  • Zimbabwe had already bagged the one-off Test and ODI series by 2-1

  • The first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe was streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India

Batter Brian Bennett, along with fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, were instrumental in Zimbabwe's victory over Bangladesh by 32 runs on Wednesday in the opening match of the three T20I series.

After losing the toss, Zimbabwe batted first, with Bennett leading the score with 44 runs as the home side finished their innings at 170-6 in 20 overs at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In their response, Yasir Ali from the middle order was the only Bangladeshi batsman to shine, scoring 54 runs before becoming one of Ngarava's four victims.

The tourists were skittled out for 138, with six balls still to play. The teams will meet again on Friday and Sunday, with Zimbabwe pursuing a treble across all formats. In Harare, they won a one-off Test and subsequently a ODI series by 2-1.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Toss Update

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field first in the 1st T20I Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande(w), Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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Zimbabwe's bowler Richard Ngarava, right, reacts after his delivery during the 1st T20 day cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mkhululi Thobela)
ZIM Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Tanzid Hasan’s 94 Guides Bangladesh To Consolation Win As Zimbabwe Clinch Series 2-1. - X/Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh's pacer Mustafizur Rehman during a practice session ahead of the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare - X/ZimCricketv
Australia's Cooper Connolly, left and captain Mitchell Marsh run between the wickets to score during the first T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram , Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mosaraf Hossain)

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Streaming Details

The first T20I between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. The live action will commence at 4:00 pm IST.

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