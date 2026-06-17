Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 1st T20I: Bangla Tigers Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

BAN have won the toss and elected to bat first
Towhid Hridoy will lead the side in Litton Das' absence in the first T20I
BAN have defeated AUS by 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series
The three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Australia is starting today at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the first T20I, which is a day game. The Bangla Tigers have recently scripted history by winning their first ODI series against Australia, and now they'll be looking to carry the same form in the T20Is as well.
The hosts have made some changes in their team for the T20Is as compared to ODIs. Towhid Hridoy is all set to lead Bangladesh in this match as Litton Das is unavailable, while Abdul Gaffar Saqlain will make his debut.
Bangladesh, who have adopted a new approach of playing on sporting wickets at home, are marching on the right path and would want to use this series to enhance their talent pool in the shortest format of the game against a top team.
On the other hand, Australia is going through a tough phase in the white-ball setup. First, they were eliminated from the first stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They then lost back-to-back away ODI series to Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Though the Aussies have rested some of their key players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh as they want to test new players, apart from Cooper Connolly and Nathan Ellis, not many players have managed to leave a mark on the international circuit.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the 1st T20I.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Towhid Hridoy(c), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Matt Renshaw, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa