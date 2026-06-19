Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 2nd T20I: AUS Batting First - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh face Australia in 2nd T20I of the series in Chattogram
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first
Check playing XIs for both teams below
Australia will look to wrap up the T20I series when they face Bangladesh in the second match at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
The visitors head into the contest with momentum after chasing down 132 in the opener, reaching 133/6 with 10 balls to spare despite a few late hiccups. Adam Zampa starred with the ball as Bangladesh were bundled out for 131 in 19 overs after being 75/4 at the halfway mark.
For Bangladesh, captain Litton Das will expect a stronger showing from the batting unit after only brief contributions in the first game. Australia, meanwhile, will be encouraged by the impact of Zampa and the composure shown during the chase.
With the hosts fighting to keep the series alive and Australia chasing an unassailable lead, another fiercely contested encounter awaits in Chattogram.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy(c), Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Nikhil Chaudhary, Aaron Hardie, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa