Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Matt Renshaw Stars As AUS Beat BAN To Clinch Series
All-rounder Matt Renshaw and Australian Bowlers came to the party to lead Australia to a seven-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday in the second game of their three-match T20 series. The visitors lead the three-match T20I series 2-0. Leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary, the first India-born male cricketer to represent Australia in 60 years, went wicketless. Renshaw hit a magnificent unbeaten 89 and also took a wicket as the Aussies restricted the home team to 189/6 in 20 overs after amassing 196. Bangladesh was led by Tawhid Hriody after Litton Das was ruled out because of a calf injury he sustained during the third ODI.
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