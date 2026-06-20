Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Matt Renshaw Stars As AUS Beat BAN To Clinch Series

All-rounder Matt Renshaw and Australian Bowlers came to the party to lead Australia to a seven-run victory over Bangladesh on Friday in the second game of their three-match T20 series. The visitors lead the three-match T20I series 2-0. Leg-spinner Nikhil Chaudhary, the first India-born male cricketer to represent Australia in 60 years, went wicketless. Renshaw hit a magnificent unbeaten 89 and also took a wicket as the Aussies restricted the home team to 189/6 in 20 overs after amassing 196. Bangladesh was led by Tawhid Hriody after Litton Das was ruled out because of a calf injury he sustained during the third ODI.

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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Towhid Hridoy
Bangladesh's captain Towhid Hridoy, center, shakes hands with Australian players after Australia won the second T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-
Australian players celebrate after winning the second T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-
Australia's players celebrate after winning the second T20 international cricket match against Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Towhid Hridoy
Bangladesh's captain Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Nathan Ellis
Australia's Nathan Ellis, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain Paatwary during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Shamim Hossain Paatwary
Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain Paatwary plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Matt Renshaw
Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Tim David
Australia's Tim David plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Matt Renshaw
Australia's Matt Renshaw plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Mitchell Marsh
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh plays a shot to get out during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Josh Inglis
Australia's Josh Inglis plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20 cricket match highlights-Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh, in Chattogram, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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