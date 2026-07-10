A Historic Innings At MCG: Modi And Albanese Team Up For India-Australia Strategic Partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground during his official state visit on Friday, July 10, 2026. The high-profile meeting emphasised cricket diplomacy as a vital pillar of the expanding India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, using their shared passion for sports to strengthen bilateral ties. It came on the heels of major defense, uranium supply, and trade agreements. Also attended by the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, young athletes and cricket legends like Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar interacted with the leaders during the meet. A major highlight was the launch of the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, which will enhance training and technology exchange. In a historic first, it was announced that the Big Bash League will open its next season outside Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. See the best photos from the Albanese-Modi meeting in Melbourne here:

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Modi Albanese Melbourne Cricket Ground meeting
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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Modi Albanese Steve Waugh Melbourne Cricket Ground meeting
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, shakes hands with former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh, right, as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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India Australia cricket diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, signs his autograph onto a cricket bat as former Australian cricket player's Lisa Sthalekar and Steve Waugh watch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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India Australia cricket diplomacy
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese takes a selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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Australia India cricket diplomacy
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, reacts as he walks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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Australia India cricket diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, pose for a photo at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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India Australia cricket diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pose for a photo at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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India Australia cricket diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hold a press conference on the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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India Australia cricket diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hold a press press conference on the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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India Australia cricket diplomacy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, pose for a photo with children at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Hamish Blair
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Narendra Modi with Anthony Albanese at MCG
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese walk out onto the field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP /Hamish Blair
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