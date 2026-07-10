A Historic Innings At MCG: Modi And Albanese Team Up For India-Australia Strategic Partnership
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground during his official state visit on Friday, July 10, 2026. The high-profile meeting emphasised cricket diplomacy as a vital pillar of the expanding India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, using their shared passion for sports to strengthen bilateral ties. It came on the heels of major defense, uranium supply, and trade agreements. Also attended by the Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allan, young athletes and cricket legends like Steve Waugh and Lisa Sthalekar interacted with the leaders during the meet. A major highlight was the launch of the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, which will enhance training and technology exchange. In a historic first, it was announced that the Big Bash League will open its next season outside Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. See the best photos from the Albanese-Modi meeting in Melbourne here:
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