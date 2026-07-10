Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Seed Meets British Wild Card In Semi-Final

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fery Live Score: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 gentlemen's singles semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery on Friday, July 10, at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the men's singles fourth round match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts during the men's singles fourth round match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 gentlemen's singles semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery on Friday, July 10, at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. British wildcard Arthur Fery has been the surprise package of the tournament, overcoming higher-ranked opponents with fearless tennis to become just the second wildcard in Wimbledon history to reach the men's singles semi-finals. Standing in his way is second seed and reigning French Open champion Alexander Zverev, who has enjoyed a dominant run behind a powerful serve and is chasing his maiden Wimbledon final as well as a second straight Grand Slam title match. With Fery backed by a passionate home crowd and Zverev bringing vastly greater experience on the biggest stage, Centre Court is set for a fascinating clash for a place in Sunday's final.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Jul 2026, 06:15:42 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On! We're underway on Centre Court, and Arthur Fery has wasted no time showing he's not overawed by the occasion. Alexander Zverev came flying out of the blocks, firing down a couple of booming serves, one clocking 135mph, to race into a 30-0 lead. But the Brit dug in brilliantly. A solid return forced Zverev into a tricky forehand at the net, which found the tape, before the German followed it up with a double fault to bring things back to 30-all. Suddenly, the pressure was on. Fery pushed the game to deuce with another deep return as Zverev misfired off the backhand. The second seed eventually steadied himself to hold serve, but Fery has already shown he'll make Zverev work for every point.

10 Jul 2026, 06:02:23 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info Star Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.