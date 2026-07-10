Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Second Seed Meets British Wild Card In Semi-Final

Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game On!
We're underway on Centre Court, and Arthur Fery has wasted no time showing he's not overawed by the occasion.
Alexander Zverev came flying out of the blocks, firing down a couple of booming serves, one clocking 135mph, to race into a 30-0 lead. But the Brit dug in brilliantly. A solid return forced Zverev into a tricky forehand at the net, which found the tape, before the German followed it up with a double fault to bring things back to 30-all.
Suddenly, the pressure was on. Fery pushed the game to deuce with another deep return as Zverev misfired off the backhand. The second seed eventually steadied himself to hold serve, but Fery has already shown he'll make Zverev work for every point.
Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info
Star Sports Network will broadcast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar, with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Alexander Zverev Vs Arthur Fery Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog! This time, it's the Wimbledon 2026 gentlemen's singles semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Arthur Fery. Stay tuned for live scores, key moments, and point-by-point updates from Centre Court.