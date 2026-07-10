Tadej Pogacar Crushes Tour de France Rivals To Regain Overall Lead

Tadej Pogacar produced a tremendous solo ride on the iconic Col du Tourmalet on Thursday to earn a 23rd Tour de France stage victory, reclaim control of the race and sap his rivals’ morale after just six days of racing. Pogacar, who first wore the yellow jersey after winning at Les Angles earlier this week, made the most of the first big mountain trek of this year’s Tour in the Pyrenees to stamp his authority, sending a clear message to his rivals that he remains in a class of his own. The two-time world champion covered the final 43 kilometers (around 27 miles) alone, crossed the Stage 6 finish line 2 minutes, 38 seconds ahead of his main challenger, Jonas Vingegaard, and reclaimed the coveted jersey.

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Tour de France Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tadej Pogacar Tour de France 2026
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar reacts after winning the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: Dario Belingheri pool via AP
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Tour de France 2026 Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Emmanuel Macron Tour de France
French President Emmanuel Macron, centre, walks after Stage 6 of the Tour de France, a 186.2 km (about 115,7 miles) route from Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre, in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool Photo via AP
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Cycling Tour de France
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, center right, and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro, right lead the race as Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, looks on during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP /Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard crosses the finish line of the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and Mexico's Isaac Del Toro lead the race during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201.5 kilometers (115.5 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Torstein Traeen Tour de France
Norway's Torstein Traeen, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides in the pack during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201.5 kilometers (115.5 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Ben OConnor Tour de France
Australia's Ben O'Connor cools himself down during the sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201.5 kilometers (115.5 miles) with start in Pau and finish in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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