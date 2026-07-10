All-Czech Wimbledon 2026 Final! Linda Noskova Downs Marta Kostyuk
Linda Noskova reached her maiden Grand Slam final with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in just 79 minutes on Centre Court on Thursday, July 9. The ninth seed capitalised on a Kostyuk double fault to take the opening set before breaking early in the second and holding her nerve to close out the match when the Ukrainian's forehand drifted long on match point. The 21-year-old, who had never gone beyond a Grand Slam quarter-final before Wimbledon, will now face compatriot Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech final after the 10th seed defeated Coco Gauff earlier in the day. Fresh off her Berlin Open title, Noskova is now one win away from her maiden Grand Slam crown.
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