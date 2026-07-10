All-Czech Wimbledon 2026 Final! Linda Noskova Downs Marta Kostyuk 

Linda Noskova reached her maiden Grand Slam final with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in just 79 minutes on Centre Court on Thursday, July 9. The ninth seed capitalised on a Kostyuk double fault to take the opening set before breaking early in the second and holding her nerve to close out the match when the Ukrainian's forehand drifted long on match point. The 21-year-old, who had never gone beyond a Grand Slam quarter-final before Wimbledon, will now face compatriot Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech final after the 10th seed defeated Coco Gauff earlier in the day. Fresh off her Berlin Open title, Noskova is now one win away from her maiden Grand Slam crown.

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Wimbledon Tennis Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic celebrates winning against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Linda Noskova Wimbledon 2026
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic drops her racket as she reacts to winning against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic reacts to winning against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Linda Noskova Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic, celebrates after defeating Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Maja Smiejkowska
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Linda Noskova Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic drops her racket as she reacts to winning against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine dances as she leaves after losing to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic, left embraces Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after winning their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026 Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Linda Noskova Wimbledon Tennis
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine celebrates a point against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Marta Kostyuk of celebrates a point against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis: Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk
Spectators watch the women's singles semifinal match between Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon 2026: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic celebrates a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic hits a return to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk
Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic returns the ball to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, background, in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Wimbledon Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic hits a return to Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Championships: Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova Wimbledon Tennis
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine serves against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP /Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Wimbledon Tennis: Linda Noskova vs Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine returns the ball to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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