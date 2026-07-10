BBL Heads To India! Chennai To Host Historic Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Season Opener

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 10, 2026 (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 10, 2026 (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)