BBL Heads To India! Chennai To Host Historic Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Season Opener

Chennai will host the first-ever overseas BBL match as Melbourne Renegades face Perth Scorchers on December 12
Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese jointly announced the landmark fixture in Melbourne
Cricket Australia believes the historic match could significantly boost the BBL's popularity in India
The Big Bash League is set to create history by staging its first-ever match outside Australia, with Chennai's iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium hosting the opening game of the 2026-27 season on December 12. Melbourne Renegades will take on defending champions Perth Scorchers in a landmark fixture that underlines Cricket Australia's ambition to expand the BBL's global reach.
The announcement was made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a joint event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as part of the Australia-India Sports Collaboration Roadmap.
Supported by both governments and funded in part by the Centre for Australia-India Relations, the one-off fixture is expected to strengthen sporting ties between the two nations while introducing the BBL to an even larger audience in India.
The match has been scheduled to begin in the afternoon in Chennai, allowing Australian viewers to tune in after the fourth day's play in the opening Test against New Zealand in Perth. Although there remains a possibility of overlap if the Test goes deep into Day 4, Cricket Australia believes the significance of taking the BBL overseas outweighs the scheduling challenges.
Cricket Australia Sees Bigger Opportunity Beyond One Match
For Cricket Australia, the Chennai opener is about far more than launching a new season. Officials believe the event can unlock fresh commercial opportunities, grow the BBL's fan base in India and potentially pave the way for even bigger cross-border cricket initiatives in the future.
Speaking about the long-term vision, Big Bash Leagues executive general manager Alistair Dobson said there had already been discussions around the possibility of Australia hosting an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture if the opportunity ever arose.
"There's certainly been interest from time to time at state government level and at venue level, and with some of our clubs to imagine what that could look like bringing an IPL game out here," Dobson said.
"The IPL's next level, isn't it, - and it would bring an amazing connection. We've seen already the hype around an NFL game in Melbourne."
Dobson clarified that the BBL's move to Chennai is independent of any IPL plans but added that Australian cricket would welcome such conversations should they emerge in the future.
Chennai Ready To Deliver The Full BBL Experience
Both the Renegades and Scorchers are expected to arrive in Chennai shortly after the Sheffield Shield round concludes in early December, giving players several days to prepare for the historic clash. While organising an overseas domestic T20 fixture presents logistical challenges, Cricket Australia believes the enthusiasm for cricket in Chennai makes the effort worthwhile.
"There's a lot of work to be done," Dobson said. "As you can imagine, taking any sporting event overseas is a challenge. Taking a cricket game is complex, but we're going into a market that we know loves the game and puts on big cricket events every day of the week."
Organisers are targeting a capacity crowd at the 35,000-seat Chepauk Stadium and are confident local fans will embrace the occasion.
"We know they're incredibly passionate cricket fans all over India, but particularly in Chennai. What has become clear to us as we've built this event out is just how popular the BBL already is in India," Dobson said.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association also welcomed the initiative, with president TJ Srinivasaraj saying:
"The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association is privileged to partner with Cricket Australia in this landmark occasion of staging the first-ever Big Bash League match in India. This historic event reflects the spirit of collaboration between our organisations, and underscores our shared commitment to delivering cricket at the highest international standards."
If the Chennai opener proves successful, it could become a defining moment in the BBL's evolution, opening the door for more international fixtures and bringing Australia's premier T20 competition closer to one of the world's largest cricket audiences.