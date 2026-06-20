India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Hasmatullah Shahidi's Gritty Century Steers Afghan Atalans To 219 In Chennai

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Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi slams 102 off 131 balls to take Afghanistan from 36/4 to 218 at MA Chidambaram, Chennai on Saturday, June 20

India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi celebrates his century during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Hashmatullah Shahidi blasts ton to rescue Afghanistan in Chennai

  • Shahidi's century guided Afghanistan from 36/4 to 218

  • Prasidh Krishna picked up a five-wicket haul to dismiss Afghanistan to 218

Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a crucial century to rescue Afghanistan from an early collapse and guide them to 218 in the third ODI against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Afghan captain anchored the innings with a resilient 102 off 131 balls, including 13 fours and a six, after the visitors had slipped to 36/4. Afghanistan's top order was rattled by Prasidh Krishna, who removed four of the top five batters with the new ball.

Shahidi then steadied the innings with a 100-run partnership alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, who chipped in with a valuable half-century. After Omarzai departed, Shahidi added another useful stand with Mohammad Nabi (21).

However, following Nabi's dismissal at 198, India quickly wrapped up the tail as Afghanistan were bowled out for 218 in 44.2 overs.

Check out the live score of IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI here:

Prasidh Krishna Triggers Afghanistan's Collapse

India rested the experienced Arshdeep Singh today and took the field with a young bowling line-up led by Prasidh Krishna. The tall and lanky fast bowler grabbed the opportunity by both hands and picked up a second five-wicket haul of his career to dismantle the Afghanistan batting line-up.

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India's Prasidh Krishna, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah, right, during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai, India, Saturday, June 20, 2026. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Krishna dismissed all the top five batters of Afghanistan, including the centurion Hashmatullah Shahidi and became only the third Indian in ODI cricket to achieve this feat.

Manoj Prabhakar vs SL Hyderabad 1994

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Prasidh Krishna vs Afg Chennai 2026

Prasidh Krishna ended the innings with the figures of 5/23 in 8.2 overs, which are also the best bowling figures in ODI cricket at this venue.

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