India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Visitors Back Batting First In Bid To Avoid Whitewash
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first in the series finale at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With India already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead after dominant performances in Dharamsala and Lucknow, the visitors are aiming to salvage pride while the hosts seek a clean sweep. The toss decision reflects Chennai's tendency to slow down as the game progresses, potentially bringing spinners into play later in the evening. India handed opportunities to a few squad players as part of their preparations for upcoming ODI assignments, while Afghanistan backed their experienced batting core despite early struggles in the series. Shubman Gill made three changes for the third ODI, bringing, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey in the playing XI.
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