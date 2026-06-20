India Vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Visitors Back Batting First In Bid To Avoid Whitewash

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first in the series finale at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With India already holding an unassailable 2-0 lead after dominant performances in Dharamsala and Lucknow, the visitors are aiming to salvage pride while the hosts seek a clean sweep. The toss decision reflects Chennai's tendency to slow down as the game progresses, potentially bringing spinners into play later in the evening. India handed opportunities to a few squad players as part of their preparations for upcoming ODI assignments, while Afghanistan backed their experienced batting core despite early struggles in the series. Shubman Gill made three changes for the third ODI, bringing, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harsh Dubey in the playing XI.

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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna, third left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna bowls a delivery during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Gurnoor Brar
India's Gurnoor Brar collects a throw before bowling a delivery during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna attempts unsuccessfully to take a catch off his own bowling during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI cricket match highlights-Prasidh Krishna
India's Prasidh Krishna, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the third ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Chennai. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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