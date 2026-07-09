US Strikes Iran's Chabahar Port As Indian-Operated Terminal Faces Fresh Uncertainty

US strikes targeted Iran's Chabahar Port, escalating tensions with Tehran
India's strategic terminal at Chabahar faces renewed operational uncertainty
The conflict threatens regional shipping and India's connectivity projects
India has raised concerns over disruptions to maritime trade in West Asia
The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar on Thursday, targeting maritime infrastructure and military facilities, marking a sharp escalation in tensions after President Donald Trump declared the US-Iran ceasefire "over.”
Explosions were reported across Chabahar, with Iranian state media reporting widespread power outages in parts of the city. Residents said they heard multiple blasts as emergency services rushed to the affected areas. The attack is the first reported strike on the strategic port since the ceasefire announced in April.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted maritime infrastructure and military facilities that Washington alleged were being used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said around 90 Iranian targets were struck in the latest round of operations.
"US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X. "The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."
Initial reports said the strikes hit piers, a maritime traffic control tower and nearby military assets while avoiding civilian port facilities and critical energy infrastructure.
Indian Presence at Chabahar under Threat
The strikes come as India has invested heavily in Chabahar Port, which is located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on the Gulf of Oman and is Iran's sole deep-sea port directly connected with the Indian Ocean. India took over operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, in December 2018. The Indian SPV – India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) – began commercial operations on December 30, 2018, with the arrival of a Cyprus-registered bulk carrier carrying 72,458 MT of corn cargo.
In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year bilateral deal cementing long-term Indian investment in Iranian port infrastructure. India pledged $370 million in direct investment, along with a $250 million line of credit, according to an IMPRI report. India has already supplied mobile harbour cranes and container handling equipment worth $25 million, enabling efficient operations.
Since assuming operations in 2018, India has facilitated significant throughput: over 90,000 TEUs and 8 million tonnes of cargo by 2024. Chabahar has also served as India's primary humanitarian corridor to Afghanistan, transporting wheat, pulses and medical supplies during times of crisis, the IMPRI report noted.
The port is integrated into wider transport corridors. The 750 km Chabahar–Zahedan railway line is being developed and is due for completion in mid-2026. Upon opening, it will connect Chabahar to the national railway network of Iran and the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200 km multimodal corridor connecting India with Russia and Europe through Iran and the Caspian Sea.
Strikes Follow Shipping Attacks
The latest US action follows Tuesday's attack on three cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Iran. Earlier, Trump warned Tehran that US military action would "get much worse" if it continued targeting commercial vessels in the strategic waterway.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed the United States had inflicted significantly greater damage on Iran. "We just hit them very hard, and I say we hit them 20 to 1," he said, adding that "every time they hit us, we're going to hit them 20."
Iranian parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the latest US strikes in a post on X. He said the United States "still hasn't learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free."
Iran responded with a second consecutive day of attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, both of which host US military bases.
Indian Concern over Shipping Disruption
The resumption of the conflict has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, leaving around nine Indian ships stranded. Media reports say that India could use diplomatic avenues to ensure safe passage for the ships, which have around 198 seafarers on board.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday lodged its concern over the disruption to international shipping due to the conflict. "India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region," the MEA said.