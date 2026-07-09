US Strikes Iran's Chabahar Port As Indian-Operated Terminal Faces Fresh Uncertainty

Indian Presence at Chabahar under Threat

The strikes come as India has invested heavily in Chabahar Port, which is located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on the Gulf of Oman and is Iran's sole deep-sea port directly connected with the Indian Ocean. India took over operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, in December 2018. The Indian SPV – India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) – began commercial operations on December 30, 2018, with the arrival of a Cyprus-registered bulk carrier carrying 72,458 MT of corn cargo.