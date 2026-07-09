US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran's Chabahar, Trump Says "Holding Iran Accountable"

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran's Chabahar port, with CENTCOM saying it targeted around 90 military and maritime sites linked to threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The attacks came after Washington blamed Iran for strikes on commercial vessels, while Tehran responded by targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, escalating tensions for a second straight day.
Donald Trump said the US had "won militarily" against Iran and warned of stronger retaliation, while Iran accused Washington of continuing its policy of "bullying and breaking promises."
The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran's southeastern port city of Chabahar on Thursday, marking a sharp escalation in tensions after President Donald Trump declared the US-Iran ceasefire "over."
The attacks came as Washington and Tehran exchanged military strikes for a second consecutive day, further raising fears of a resumption of the regional conflict.
US Targets Chabahar Port Infrastructure
Explosions were reported across Chabahar, with Iranian state media reporting widespread power outages in parts of the city.
Residents said they heard multiple blasts as emergency services rushed to the affected areas. The attack is the first reported strike on the strategic port since the ceasefire announced in April.
According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted maritime infrastructure and military facilities that Washington alleged were being used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM said around 90 Iranian targets were struck in the latest round of operations.
"US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."
Initial reports said the strikes hit piers, a maritime traffic control tower and nearby military assets while avoiding civilian port facilities and critical energy infrastructure.
Strikes Follow Shipping Attack
The latest US action follows Tuesday's attack on three cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which Washington blamed on Iran.
Earlier, Trump warned Tehran that US military action would "get much worse" if it continued targeting commercial vessels in the strategic waterway.
Iran responded with a second consecutive day of attacks targeting Kuwait and Bahrain, both of which host US military bases.
The latest exchange has further heightened tensions in the Gulf and complicated efforts to restore a ceasefire.
Trump Says US Has 'Won Militarily'
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump claimed the United States had inflicted significantly greater damage on Iran.
"We just hit them very hard, and I say we hit them 20 to 1," he said, adding that "every time they hit us, we're going to hit them 20."
Asked whether the US was heading towards a full-scale conflict with Iran, Trump replied, "I don't know, but we would win it very quickly."
The US President also claimed Washington had already "won militarily" against Iran and said Tehran was eager to reach an agreement.
"I don't know that they're going to honour the deal, that's the problem," he added.
Iranian parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned the latest US strikes in a post on X.
He said the United States "still hasn't learned that bullying and breaking promises are no longer cost-free.
Shipping Through Hormuz Grinds to a Halt
The resumption of the conflict meant the closure of the Strait of Hormuz which has left around nine Indian ships stranded. Media reports say that India could use diplomatic avenues to ensure safe passage for the ships which have around 198 seafarers on board.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday lodged its concern over the disruption to international shipping due to the conflict.
“India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region," the MEA said.