US Launches Fresh Air Strikes on Iran as Trump Declares Ceasefire Over

Ceasefire Declared Over

Trump declared the fragile truce dead, adding new uncertainty to the region. He said recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signalled the end of the fragile ceasefire. Oil prices shot up following his remarks on the ceasefire. "For me, I think it’s over." Trump said. He added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. "They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time," he said.