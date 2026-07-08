AIUDF Urges Assam Government To Halt Detention, Pushback Of Genuine Citizens

AIUDF urged the Assam government to ensure genuine Indian citizens are not detained or pushed into Bangladesh.
The party sought safeguards during the crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants and raised concerns over border pushbacks.
AIUDF also called for the repeal of the propo
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has urged the Assam government to ensure that genuine Indian citizens are not detained or pushed across the international border during its ongoing drive against alleged illegal immigrants. The appeal was made through a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday.
The memorandum comes amid the state's intensified campaign to identify and deport suspected Bangladeshi nationals. While acknowledging the government's efforts to address illegal immigration, the AIUDF said the exercise must be carried out with strict adherence to constitutional safeguards and due legal process so that legitimate Indian citizens are not wrongly targeted.
The party expressed concern over reports of suspected Bangladeshis being pushed across the border, alleging that such operations are often conducted during the night. According to the memorandum, many individuals are reportedly left stranded in the "no-man's land" between the two countries after Bangladesh refuses to accept them. AIUDF argued that these situations raise humanitarian concerns and increase the risk of wrongful deportation.
The party urged the state government to establish a transparent verification mechanism before taking action against individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants. It said citizenship-related cases should be handled carefully, with every person being given an opportunity to establish their identity through legal procedures.
The AIUDF also requested that no genuine Indian citizen be detained or deported solely on suspicion, warning that errors in the identification process could have severe consequences for affected families.
Beyond the issue of border enforcement, the memorandum highlighted concerns over eviction drives conducted in different parts of Assam. The party called on the government to rehabilitate families displaced during such operations, arguing that development initiatives should be accompanied by adequate resettlement measures for those who lose their homes.
Another major demand raised by the AIUDF was the withdrawal of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The party maintained that the legislation could adversely affect the cultural and religious diversity protected under the Constitution and urged the state government not to pursue its implementation.
The memorandum reflects the AIUDF's broader position on issues relating to citizenship, minority rights and welfare measures. The party has consistently maintained that while illegal immigration should be addressed, the process must not infringe upon the rights of Indian citizens or vulnerable communities.
The submission comes at a time when Assam continues to witness heightened political debate over immigration, border management and citizenship verification. The state government has repeatedly stated that it remains committed to identifying and taking action against illegal immigrants while protecting the rights of lawful Indian citizens.
However, opposition parties and minority organisations have expressed concerns over the implementation of these measures, arguing that mistakes in the verification process could result in innocent citizens facing detention or deportation.
With the AIUDF placing its demands before the Chief Minister, attention is now on whether the state government will respond to the concerns raised regarding citizenship verification, border operations, rehabilitation policies and the proposed Uniform Civil Code. The issues are expected to remain politically significant as Assam continues its efforts to address illegal immigration while balancing legal, humanitarian and constitutional considerations.