EU Lawmaker Probing Pegasus Was Secretly Targeted by Pegasus

The target was Stelios Kouloglou, a Greek journalist and former MEP who sat on the Pega committee, a special parliamentary body established in March 2022 following the Pegasus Project, a major investigation published by The Guardian and a consortium of media outlets that revealed how governments had used the Israeli-made surveillance tool against journalists, activists and politicians. Citizen Lab said his mobile device was first compromised on 21 October 2022, a period described as particularly intense in the committee's deliberations, including the drafting of its first report. His device was hacked again on 6 and 7 March 2023, when the committee was in the final stages of drafting its conclusions, coinciding with Kouloglou travelling from Athens to Brussels.