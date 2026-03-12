Column | Bureaucratic Reforms Undertaken By The Government Have Changed The Way India Functions: Jitendra Singh

There is a quieter reform running alongside all of this, aimed not at the citizen outside the office but at the women who keep the office running from within. For most of independent India’s history, a woman in government service who lost a child at birth had no formal leave to grieve; today she is entitled to 60 days of special maternity leave, an entitlement we extended in 2022 with what I can only call an overdue sense of compassion, and which we have since opened to mothers who build their families through surrogacy as well. We let child-care leave travel with a mother wherever her posting takes her, allow her to use it even for foreign travel and give a single mother up to six spells of it in a calendar year rather than the rigid three permitted to others. A woman who finds the courage to report sexual harassment at her workplace is now entitled to 90 days of leave while the inquiry into her complaint runs its course, leave that is not deducted from her own account. Women officers living with disability receive a monthly allowance to help raise a newborn, and the education allowance for a differently abled child of any government employee has been doubled. None of this will appear in a gross domestic product chart, but it appears in whether a woman chooses to stay in government service through the years that once quietly pushed her out of it, and in whether the civil service can honestly say that gender equity is something it practises, not merely something it observes once a year on a banner.