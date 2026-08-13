‘What’s This Guy Waving His Bat Around For?’ England Legend Opens Up On Ravindra Jadeja's Iconic 'Sword Celebration'

Stuart Broad admitted Ravindra Jadeja’s sword celebration after fifties used to annoy him
Broad praised Jadeja’s phenomenal numbers and importance to India’s Test team
Jos Buttler called Jadeja a “nightmare” to face, praising his batting under pressure
Ravindra Jadeja’s trademark sword celebration has become one of the most recognisable sights in modern cricket, but not everyone has been a fan of the bat-swinging ritual. Former England pacer Stuart Broad has admitted that the celebration used to irritate him during his playing days, even as he praised the Indian all-rounder’s remarkable consistency and longevity.
Speaking on the 'For the Love of Cricket' podcast, Broad looked back at his battles with Jadeja and revealed that the celebrations after reaching a half-century particularly got under his skin. The former England seamer questioned why Jadeja treated a fifty with so much flair when the milestone is relatively common for top batters.
Stuart Broad On Jadeja’s ‘Annoying’ Celebration
“His celebration used to annoy me a bit, like, what’s this guy waving his bat around for a 50? I remember saying to him on a few occasions that batters actually average 50 and that you are carrying on like this. It’s flair, but I would have saved it for a hundred,” Broad said.
The comment was delivered with a touch of humour, but Broad's admiration for Jadeja was clear. Despite finding the celebration excessive, he acknowledged that the all-rounder’s numbers and value to India were impossible to ignore.
“His numbers are phenomenal to the point where they never knew whether to play him or Ravi Ashwin in England. That’s a testament to Jadeja,” Broad added.
Jadeja has indeed built an impressive record against England, averaging more than 40 with the bat in Tests and registering three centuries and 11 fifties. His ability to contribute in multiple departments has made him one of India’s most valuable Test cricketers.
Jos Buttler Calls Jadeja A ‘Nightmare’
Broad was not the only former England player discussing Jadeja. Jos Buttler also offered a glowing assessment of the left-hander, particularly highlighting his ability to deliver when matches enter their most difficult phases.
“He is a nightmare to face, especially in India. With him, I think about moments, and he’s a proper gutsy player. With his batting especially, when the game was tight, he always seemed to stand up. When his team needed runs, he could do it,” Buttler said.
Buttler also pointed to Jadeja’s flexibility in the batting order, noting that he has often been required to come in at No. 5 when conditions are difficult and the ball is moving.
“He had a bit of a hybrid role as well, where sometimes he would come out at 5 with the ball swinging around. He’s an underrated batter in a funny way,” he added.
The praise comes just ahead of India’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, beginning in Galle on August 15. Jadeja heads into the series in encouraging form after scoring 63 in India’s warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI and taking four wickets across the two innings.