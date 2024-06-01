  1. HOME
Name: Ravindra Jadeja

Born: 6 December 1988
Spouse: Rivaba Jadeja
Specialization: All-rounder

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja is an Indian international player who represents the Indian national cricket team in all formats. He is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls left-arm orthodox spin. He is the fifth Indian and fifth-fastest player to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in Test cricket in 2021. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and received the Man of the Match award as a member of the final-winning team. He represents Saurashtra in first-class cricket and has captained the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. As of 2023, Jadeja was the 7th highest wicket-taker for India.

Transitioning to first-class cricket, Jadeja made his debut in the 2006–07 Duleep Trophy, representing West Zone and the vice-captain of the Indian Under 19 team that won the World Cup in 2008. He made his One Day international debut against Sri Lanka in 2009 and his Test debut in 2012 against England. Jadeja became the first Indian player to score three first-class triple centuries in history in 2012.

One of Jadeja's standout moments came during India's historic 4–0 home Test series win against Australia in 2013, Jadeja took a mammoth 24 wickets, dismissing Australian captain Michael Clarke multiple times.

His performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 further solidified his reputation as a match-winner, where his 12-wicket haul made him the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, a feat he was awarded the Golden Ball for.

In the Indian Premier League he was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 for the first season of the IPL and was integral to their victory over Chennai Super Kings in the final.

He then played with Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011, and subsequently with Chennai Super Kings in the 2012 season, where their 9.8 crore bid for his services made him the most expensive player at that year’s auction.

He was next seen with the Gujarat Lions, who acquired him in 2016. After the 2016-17 season, he rejoined Chennai Super Kings and has been playing for them since 2018. He has proved an important player for Chennai Super Kings hitting a four and six off the last two balls when ten runs were needed for them to win the 2023 edition of the Trophy. His consistent performances with different teams have enabled Jadeja to establish himself as a vital cog in the wheel of any franchise he plays for.

He got an opportunity to show off his captaincy skills when he was appointed captain of CSK for the 2022 IPL season, succeeding the legendary MS Dhoni.

He has been named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year to receive the prestigious National-level Government Arjuna Award in 2019.

