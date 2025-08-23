Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End



The remarks came after Putin’s meeting with Trump in Alaska on August 15. While speaking of the sanctions at the White House, Trump showed a photograph of his meeting with Putin on the red carpet in Alaska, saying Putin wanted to attend the World Cup 2026 football tournament in the US. “I’m going to sign this for him. But I was sent one, and I thought you would like to see it, it’s a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming, depending on what happens. He may be coming, and he may not, depending on what happens,” he said, The Guardian reported.