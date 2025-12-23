US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  • Lawmakers from both parties condemn lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman in Rangpur, label it communal violence.

  • US Congress urges Bangladesh interim government to protect minorities, prosecute perpetrators, and uphold rule of law.

  • Statements reference surge in targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities since August 2024 political change.

A group of prominent US lawmakers from both parties strongly condemned the brutal mob lynching of Hindu shopkeeper Uttam Kumar Barman in Rangpur, Bangladesh, on December 13, 2025, calling on the interim government to immediately protect religious minorities and restore the rule of law.

In a joint statement released on December 23, 2025, Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Bangladesh, along with Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN) and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-IN), described the killing as “a horrifying act of communal violence” and “a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.”

The lawmakers highlighted that Barman, a 45-year-old grocery owner, was beaten to death by a mob over unverified rumours of sharing a blasphemous social media post. They noted that 12 suspects have been arrested so far, but expressed deep concern over the broader pattern of targeted attacks since the political upheaval in August 2024.

“Religious freedom is a universal human right, and no one should live in fear because of their faith,” the statement read. “The interim authorities in Dhaka must hold perpetrators accountable, prevent further violence, and ensure that Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and other minorities can live safely and freely in Bangladesh.”

Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) echoed the sentiment on X, writing: “The targeted killing of Uttam Kumar Barman is unacceptable. The US must stand firmly with Bangladesh’s minorities and press for justice and protection. Silence is complicity.”

The condemnation follows similar expressions of concern from the US State Department, which in its latest religious freedom report flagged Bangladesh for “ongoing violence against religious minorities” and urged the Yunus administration to strengthen law enforcement and prosecute hate crimes.

Indian-American community organisations, including the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) and US India Political Action Committee (USINPAC), have welcomed the bipartisan response, calling it “a powerful signal” that the international community is watching closely.

The incident has intensified calls for the US to consider targeted sanctions or diplomatic pressure if minority attacks continue unchecked

