Suchitra Sen Death Anniversary | The Unsurpassable Diva

In my book, Prosenjit Chatterjee: Beyond the Spotlight (2025), co-authored with Prosenjit Chatterjee, the actor shares that since Raima was working in the film, Sen took a keen interest in their Chokher Bali (2003). “After its release, Raima would tell me that her dida (grandmother) would occasionally enquire about what I was doing next. Sitting in Moon Moon-di’s apartment, which was located right opposite hers, I would often wonder about our desi Garbo who had retired prematurely and vanished from the public eye,” he recounts, rueing that while he has worked with her daughter and granddaughters, his only memory of Mrs Sen is a photograph in the family album of him as a child sitting in her lap and she kissing him fondly.