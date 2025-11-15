Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

Marriage did not diminish her popularity and Kaushal was courted on screen by all the top actors of the time—from Raj Kapoor (Jail Yatra (1947) and his own film Aag (1948)) and Dev Anand (Ziddi (1948), Shair (1949) and Namoona (1949)),to Dilip Kumar (Shaheed (1948), Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Shabnam (1949), and Aarzoo (1950)). With the latter, their on-screen romance spilled over into real life. Kumar is said to have even proposed to his first love, but the petite actress refused to dump her husband and daughters. Even though the break-up left them both shattered, she chose to stay with her husband, who was chief engineer with the Bombay Port Trust, at their Mazagaon home. The couple later had three sons, Rahul, Vidur and Shravan while Dilip Kumar, after his engagement with Madhubala broke, married Saira Banu.