Trees And Memories For Juhi Chawla On Her Birthday

Even at the peak of her popularity, Juhi’s priority was her parents, and her brother Bobby. After marriage, husband Jay Mehta, and her children, Jhanvi and Arjun, have her heart. I remember a book release where she was the chief guest. After I had escorted her to the dais, and listened to her read some excerpts, I decided to skip the Q-and-A and explore the bookstore. Suddenly, I heard a voice from behind me asking what I was looking for. When I explained that I was looking for picture books for my young daughter which she couldn’t tear and whose pages could be wiped clean of scribbles, Juhi enthusiastically joined me in my search, pointing out that she would soon need such books for daughter too.