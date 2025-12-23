Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Australia vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Australia have confirmed their squad for the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG, with Todd Murphy replacing the injured Nathan Lyon and captain Pat Cummins being rested

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025 AUS squad released Pat Cummins Todd Murphy
Australia's captain Pat Cummins prepares to deliver a ball during play on day two of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Todd Murphy earns a call-up for his first home Test after Lyon suffered a hamstring injury

  • Pat Cummins is rested, with Steve Smith set to captain and return after missing the previous Test

  • Australia lead the series 3-0, with Jhye Richardson recalled ahead of the Boxing Day Test at MCG

Australia have announced their squad for the fourth Ashes Test against England, starting Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Todd Murphy set to replace the injured Nathan Lyon as the frontline spinner and captain Pat Cummins being rested.

With the Ashes already retained following Australia’s third consecutive victory in the series at Adelaide, the team management has opted to manage workloads ahead of the Boxing Day Test, making two significant changes to the playing group.

Todd Murphy Set For First Home Test

Murphy has been named in the 15-man Australia squad, edging out Matt Kuhnemann and Corey Rocchiccioli to earn his spot. The Boxing Day encounter will mark Murphy’s first Test appearance in Australia.

Lyon was ruled out after tweaking his hamstring while diving to save a boundary on the final day of the third Test in Adelaide. The 38-year-old has largely enjoyed an injury-free Test career, with his only other major setback being a torn calf during the 2023 Ashes.

Murphy had previously filled in for Lyon during that 2023 series, playing two Tests and taking six wickets in Australia’s loss at The Oval in south London.

Cummins Rested, Smith To Captain

As anticipated, Pat Cummins will sit out the fourth Test as he continues to manage his workload following a serious back injury sustained in June. Cummins had indicated after Australia’s 82-run win over England in Adelaide that he was unlikely to feature at the MCG.

In Cummins’s absence, Steve Smith is expected to resume captaincy, having led the side earlier in the series. Smith is also expected to return to the XI after missing the third Test due to a vertigo episode.

Australia have also recalled fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who is in contention to play his first Test in more than four years following a prolonged battle with injuries.

Australia lead the five-match series 3-0, ensuring the urn remains with the hosts heading into the final two Tests. The fifth and final Ashes Test will begin on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, bringing the series to a close.

Australia Squad For 4th Ashes Test

Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
Tags

