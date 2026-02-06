T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Squad

Australia suffer a major blow as Hazlewood is sidelined from the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury
His absence weakens Australia’s control with the new ball and at the death
Australia are expected to tweak their squad strategy moving forward
Australia have suffered a huge blow ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as their veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to a lingering hamstring and Achilles injury, just before the tournament gets underway. Hazlewood’s absence means Australia lose one of their most disciplined and consistent fast-bowling options, and although selectors haven’t immediately named a direct replacement, it opens the door for fresh faces and experienced hands alike to step up for the Aussies.
Losing Hazlewood also compounds Australia’s pace challenges, with skipper Pat Cummins already sidelined through injury and Mitchell Starc unavailable in T20s following retirement. That trio’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in Australia’s attack, and now the selectors will be eyeing bowlers and all-rounders who can balance control with penetration on the big stage.
Top 3 Replacements for Josh Hazlewood in T20 World Cup 2026
1. Spencer Johnson
Although yet to fully break through at international level, Spencer Johnson has emerged as a name on the selectors’ radar thanks to his raw pace and control. Johnson has impressed domestically and been in discussions as part of Australia’s depth chart, and with Hazlewood out, he represents a natural pace replacement who can bowl aggressive lines and generate bounce. The pacer has appeared in eight T20I matches so far and has picked up 14 wickets.
2. Jhye Richardson
A seasoned campaigner when fit, Jhye Richardson has previously been touted as a replacement option in scenarios where Australia’s frontline pacers have been unavailable.
Richardson’s ability to swing the new ball and bowl sharply at the top makes him a handy T20 weapon, and with Hazlewood unavailable, he could provide both experience and variety to the bowling group. The young pacer has played 18 T20I matches so far in his career and has taken 19 wickets.
3. Steve Smith
Though not a direct bowler replacement, Steve Smith’s experience and all-round value make him a compelling wildcard replacement in the squad if selectors look to rebalance their team after Hazlewood’s exit.
Smith enjoyed strong performances in the Big Bash League recently, and while his primary role is batting and leadership support, his presence would bring calm and tactical nous to Australia’s middle order, a valuable asset in pressure T20 games. For the unversed, Smith started his career as a leg-spinner, so he might get a spot in the squad.