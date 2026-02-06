T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australia's Squad

Josh Hazlewood is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026, forcing Australia to rethink their bowling plans and squad balance ahead of the global tournament

T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australias Squad
Australia's Josh Hazlewood appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Shubman Gill their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, on Friday, October 31, 2025. | Photo: AAP/James Ross via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia suffer a major blow as Hazlewood is sidelined from the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury

  • His absence weakens Australia’s control with the new ball and at the death

  • Australia are expected to tweak their squad strategy moving forward

Australia have suffered a huge blow ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as their veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out due to a lingering hamstring and Achilles injury, just before the tournament gets underway. Hazlewood’s absence means Australia lose one of their most disciplined and consistent fast-bowling options, and although selectors haven’t immediately named a direct replacement, it opens the door for fresh faces and experienced hands alike to step up for the Aussies.

Losing Hazlewood also compounds Australia’s pace challenges, with skipper Pat Cummins already sidelined through injury and Mitchell Starc unavailable in T20s following retirement. That trio’s absence leaves a noticeable gap in Australia’s attack, and now the selectors will be eyeing bowlers and all-rounders who can balance control with penetration on the big stage.

Top 3 Replacements for Josh Hazlewood in T20 World Cup 2026

1. Spencer Johnson

T20 World Cup 2026: Top 3 Replacements For Josh Hazlewood in Australias Squad
AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I: Australia's Spencer Johnson, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Although yet to fully break through at international level, Spencer Johnson has emerged as a name on the selectors’ radar thanks to his raw pace and control. Johnson has impressed domestically and been in discussions as part of Australia’s depth chart, and with Hazlewood out, he represents a natural pace replacement who can bowl aggressive lines and generate bounce. The pacer has appeared in eight T20I matches so far and has picked up 14 wickets.

2. Jhye Richardson

Australia Jhye Richardson The Ashes
File photo of Jhye Richardson in action for Australia in The Ashes. Photo: File
A seasoned campaigner when fit, Jhye Richardson has previously been touted as a replacement option in scenarios where Australia’s frontline pacers have been unavailable.

Richardson’s ability to swing the new ball and bowl sharply at the top makes him a handy T20 weapon, and with Hazlewood unavailable, he could provide both experience and variety to the bowling group. The young pacer has played 18 T20I matches so far in his career and has taken 19 wickets.

3. Steve Smith

ICC Champions Trophy Cricket semifinal India vs Australia IND vs AUS: Steve Smith
CT 2025 IND vs AUS semifinal: Australia's captain Steve Smith celebrates after scoring fifty runs | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Though not a direct bowler replacement, Steve Smith’s experience and all-round value make him a compelling wildcard replacement in the squad if selectors look to rebalance their team after Hazlewood’s exit.

Smith enjoyed strong performances in the Big Bash League recently, and while his primary role is batting and leadership support, his presence would bring calm and tactical nous to Australia’s middle order, a valuable asset in pressure T20 games. For the unversed, Smith started his career as a leg-spinner, so he might get a spot in the squad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Cricket News

