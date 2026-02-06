Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: All Eyes On Sarfaraz Khan As Mumbai Play Karnataka

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the Day 1 of the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 being played at multiple venues across India

Outlook Sports Desk
Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score:
Sarfaraz Khan was hospitalised just a day before Mumbai's crucial clash against Karnataka and a decision on his participation will be taken before start of play. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Day 1 of quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 in multiple venues all around India. The matches to be played in the best of eight will be as follows: Heavyweights Mumbai will take on the dominant Karnataka in Mumbai, while Bengal will be up against Andhra in Bengal. The other two crucial matches that will be played alongside the two will be between Jharkhand and Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. Stay with us and we'll give you the score and play updates of all the four matches throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Two Games Underway

Two matches already underway in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QFs:

  • Bengal vs Andhra - Bengal won the toss and opted to field

  • Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to field.

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan Update

As per reports, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been hospitalized and is on medication ahead of their crucial Quarter-final match against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. As per a journalist report on X, Sarfaraz is down with viral fever and is in doubt for the match.

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: List Of Matches Today

  • Quarter-final 1: Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur).

  • Quarter-final 2: Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir (Holkar Stadium, Indore).

  • Quarter-final 3: Bengal vs Andhra (Bengal Academy, Kalyani).

  • Quarter-final 4: Mumbai vs Karnataka (BKC, Mumbai)

    All the matches will get underway on February 6 at 9:30am IST.

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: KAR V MUM Squads

Karnataka Squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aneesh KV, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Shikhar Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar

Mumbai Squad: Akhil Herwadkar, Akash Anand(w), Tushar Deshpande, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Akash Parkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sylvester DSouza, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good morning cricket fans! We are back with another blog for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals taking place across India. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

