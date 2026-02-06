Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: All Eyes On Sarfaraz Khan As Mumbai Play Karnataka

Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Two Games Underway
Two matches already underway in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QFs:
Bengal vs Andhra - Bengal won the toss and opted to field
Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to field.
Sarfaraz Khan Update
As per reports, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been hospitalized and is on medication ahead of their crucial Quarter-final match against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy. As per a journalist report on X, Sarfaraz is down with viral fever and is in doubt for the match.
List Of Matches Today
Quarter-final 1: Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand (Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur).
Quarter-final 2: Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir (Holkar Stadium, Indore).
Quarter-final 3: Bengal vs Andhra (Bengal Academy, Kalyani).
Quarter-final 4: Mumbai vs Karnataka (BKC, Mumbai)
All the matches will get underway on February 6 at 9:30am IST.
KAR V MUM Squads
Karnataka Squad: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aneesh KV, Devdutt Padikkal(c), Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna(w), Vidyadhar Patil, Shikhar Shetty, Mohsin Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar
Mumbai Squad: Akhil Herwadkar, Akash Anand(w), Tushar Deshpande, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Akash Parkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sylvester DSouza, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian
Good morning cricket fans! We are back with another blog for the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals taking place across India. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.