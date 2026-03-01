Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

US intelligence sources, cited by Fox News and other outlets, believe Khamenei was among five to ten senior figures eliminated in the opening wave of strikes, which also targeted nuclear facilities, ballistic missile sites, and high-ranking Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) commanders. The operation, described by Israeli officials as one of the most precise and far-reaching in the country’s history, aimed to cripple Iran’s ability to coordinate retaliation and project power across the region.