IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Hails Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Knock – ‘Good Things Happen To Good People’

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Sanju Samson’s perseverance and hard work after his unbeaten 97 powered a five-wicket win over West Indies in the Super 8, sealing India’s semi-final berth

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Sanju Samson knock Suryakumar Yadav reaction
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Suryakumar says “good things happen to good people who wait”, crediting Sanju Samson’s patience

  • Samson struck 97* off 50 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and four sixes to chase 196 at Eden Gardens

  • India reached 199/5 in 19.2 overs, booking a semi-final spot after what SKY called a “quarter-final”

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Suryakumar Yadav credited Sanju Samson’s patience and hard work following the opener’s match-winning knock against West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Samson remained unbeaten at 97 off 50 balls, guiding India to a five-wicket win and a semi-finals spot.

“I always say good things happen to good people who wait,” Suryakumar said after the match. “It's all his (Samson’s) hard work that he was doing when he wasn’t playing, and now he’s got the fruit.”

Chasing 196, Samson’s special knock – which included 12 boundaries and four sixes – helped India reach 199/5 in 19.2 overs.

India's Sanju Samson, second right, being congratulated by West Indies' captain Shai Hope and others after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From 'Greats' Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India ‘Deserve’ To Be In Semi-Finals: Suryakumar

The Indian skipper added that the team’s overall performance across the T20 World Cup 2026 justified their place in the semi-final, where they will face England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

“Obviously, it’s a great feeling. It was like a quarter-final game. The way the boys showed character, it was a great thing,” Suryakumar said. “The way we played from the first game, I think we deserve to be there in Mumbai.”

“But we won’t think of it (semi-final against England) now,” he added. “We will take the flight, get to Mumbai and see what to do. When there is no pressure, there is no pressure.”

Suryakumar revealed that India planned to take the game deep, knowing that conditions in Kolkata would ease batting under lights. Samson sealed the chase with a six and a four against Romaro Shepherd in the 20th over.

“I feel everyone bowled according to the plans,” Suryakumar said. “We knew 200 is always a good score to chase. The ball comes on to the bat nicely because of the dew, and our plan was to take the game deep."

(With PTI Inputs)

