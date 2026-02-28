Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel for Our Times

In the City of Disquiet

If the village was once the sanctum of Hindi fiction, The Dead Fish drags us unapologetically into the metropolis. Here, the city is not a backdrop but a character, restless, unforgiving, and complicit in the disquiet of its inhabitants. Rajkamal Choudhary renders Kolkata not as a space of promise but as an arena of estrangements, where commerce replaces communion and intimacy is measured against the pressures of survival.