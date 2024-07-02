Of Queer Existence And Chosen Families

In South Asia, the most common form of kinship among the hijra community is the guru-chela tradition. The role of guru is assumed by the oldest member of the ‘family’ who is generally the one with the most social and financial standing. The disciples or chela are entrusted with bringing in money to support the house in exchange for ‘roti, kapda, makaan’ and some familial love, care and affection. However, there have been instances of violence within this form of kinship as it is also deeply hierarchical.