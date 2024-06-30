The Silent Struggle: Loneliness Among The LGBTQ+ Community

There’s a noticeable difference between my straight and queer friends in their state of loneliness. Each of us has a different sense of loneliness, influenced by our own experiences and circumstances. To beat loneliness, one half of my friends’ circle got into relationships, got married, had kids and moved abroad or to the suburbs, while the other half is still fighting loneliness through endless partying, mindless travel and hooking up every now and then, or searching for a relationship forever. Loneliness has become more prevalent in society in recent years, especially from the time of Covid. It is associated more with gay people because we are rejected from society and often from our families. I met my friend Raja after many years. He was very pretty and feminine with a smile like Madhuri Dixit’s, so we used to call him Rani in school. He didn’t mind. He was very close to his parents. And now he is alone. Both his parents gave up on him after coming to know of his sexuality. He is very sad and lonely and cannot cope with life anymore. I gave him a huge hug and gave him my therapist’s number. Hope it helped...