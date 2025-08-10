IRE-W Vs PAK-W 3rd T20I: Pakistan Women Beat Ireland Women By 8 Wickets In Belfast

Ireland women came up short against Pakistan women in the third and final T20I match of the ongoing bilateral series at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, on Sunday, 10 August 2025.
IRE-W won the toss and elected to bat first as Orla Prendergast (64) led the way for the hosts. Gaby Lewis (36) and Amy Hunter (29) led the way in the opening stand however, PAK-W bowlers struck at crucial points to stall IRE-W's momentum.
IRE-W posted 155/4 in their 20 overs and in reply, the PAK-W side was led by Muneeba Ali (100) who scored an unbeaten century to lead the way as the visitors won in a canter.
Despite losing wickets early on, Muneeba never lost hope as she along with Aliya Riaz (39 not out) steered the visitors to a comfortable victory.
Toss Update
Ireland Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first in Belfast.
Playing XIs
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Rameen Shamim, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Waheeda Akhtar, Sadia Iqbal
Ireland Women: Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Lara McBride, Freya Sargent
Pakistan Women Vs Ireland Women - Full Squads
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Najiha Alvi, Gull Feroza, Waheeda Akhtar, Diana Baig
Ireland Women: Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Lara McBride, Coulter Reilly, Freya Sargent, Louise Little