India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd Women's T20I: Renuka, Deepti Power IND-W To Series-Sealing Win

An all-round display from India took them to a dominant eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the third women's T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (December 26, 2025). The hosts thus clinched the five-match series 3-0 with two games to spare.
Seamer Renuka Singh (4/21) returned with a four-wicket haul on comeback, while all-rounder Deepti Sharma (3/18) dismissed three batters to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 112 for seven. Shafali Verma (79 not out) then shone with a whirlwind unbeaten fifty as India chased down the target in 13.2 overs.
Deepti's three-wicket haul made her the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals alongside Megan Schutt of Australia. Deepti has taken 131 matches to get to 151 at an average of 18.73 and strike rate of 18.43, while Schutt took eight matches less to reach the figure at an average of 17.70 and strike rate of 16.57.
India made two changes, bringing in Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma in place of Sneh Rana and Arundhati Reddy, both of whom were rested.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nimesha Madushani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd T20I: Squads
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, G Kamalini, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma