From Manoeuvre To Position: A Gramscian Lens On The Chronic War In West Asia

The chronic plague of war in the Middle East is not humanity’s inescapable fate. It began when we first stored grain and claimed land. It grew stronger with every empire and every justifying ideology. Today Western supremacy sustains it through both the war of manoeuvre and the war of position, missiles in the sky and consent in the mind. But what we invented as a species we can still dismantle. Stronger international institutions, equitable economic relations, accountable leadership and fresh narratives of shared human destiny can gradually weaken the old hegemony. The missiles will fall silent only when we refuse to accept the disease as normal. The true remedy is a new common sense in which cooperation feels more instinctive than domination.