Book Review: The Unfinished Struggle Of the Sikhs In Kashmir

Komal further traces the recurring cycles of violence that have repeatedly driven Kashmiri Sikhs to the edge of survival. Focusing on the genocide of 1984 and the assassination of the then-Prime Minister of India, she shows how these moments once again subjected the community to collective punishment. The protests that followed the mass killings in Delhi, organised as acts of moral resistance and solidarity, were met with further violence, costing many their lives. Komal reads this period as a decisive historical rupture, one in which Kashmiri Sikh identity stood at a fragile crossroads, threatened by both physical destruction and political erasure. She further laments the gradual fading of these traumatic memories within the community, suggesting that forgetting itself has become another quiet form of loss. The book then turns to a more recent and deeply unsettling tragedy that unfolded in March 2000, when thirty-six (36) Kashmiri Sikhs were brutally massacred in a remote village of the Anantnag district in Kashmir. This episode, the author argues, marked a profound rupture in the community’s sense of safety, dismantling any remaining hope in protection or stability in the region. The violence not only claimed lives but also generated a renewed atmosphere of fear, grief, and collective vulnerability that extended far beyond the immediate site of the massacre.