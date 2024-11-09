Book Excerpt: 'Those Who Stayed; The Sikhs Of Kashmir' By Bhupinder Singh Bali

Another such person we met, was the sole survivor from his whole contingent that tried to escape the kabalis who were chasing them. They were a group of sixty to seventy people including more than two dozen women and around fifteen to twenty children. He was nine years old at that time. A resident of some village in Muzaffarabad, which the kabalis had annihilated. These few survivors were running for their lives through the mountains and were being chased by the kabalis. Harsh winters and hunger were chasing them as well. After two days of running through the thick forest, they reached a meadow and could see a village in front of them. Their hopes were snuffed when they saw the houses in that village already burnt down in the fire. They knew the kabalis had already reached it, and the villagers had met the same fate as theirs. The people in the group unanimously decided to take the last step. In the meadow, there were many huts, remnants of the Gujjar-Bakarwals, the nomadic community of shepherds who would stay in such meadows in summer and go to the valley in winter. Those nomadic hutments had three large compartments to accommodate the shepherds and their cattle. All the fleeing villagers assembled in front of one hut and instructed the women and children to go inside and rest while the men went to the surrounding forest to bring branches and twigs. They covered the hut with a lot of wood. All the men also went inside. Then, they set it on fire with all of them inside.