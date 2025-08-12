Jessica Pegula Backs US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Revamp, Urges For Better Communication From Organisers

The US Open 2025 mixed doubles format has been criticised by tennis players, including defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Jessica Pegula file photo
File photo of Jessica Pegula. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jessica Pegula has supported the overhauled US Open 2025 mixed doubles event format

  • World number four player Pegula said that the new format will be "fun" for the fans

  • However, Jessica Pegula criticised the lack of communication from the US Open organisers, hoping that they would have asked for feedback from the players

World number four Jessica Pegula has shown support for the revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open, predicting that "fans will really enjoy it".

However, despite her initial praise, she also criticised the tournament organisers for the lack of communication with players before implementing major changes to the format.

The US Open's mixed doubles competition, scheduled for August 19-20 ahead of the singles main draw, has been significantly overhauled.

The field was cut from 32 teams last year to just 16 this year, with half the entries based on combined singles rankings and the other half given as wildcards.

The scoring format has changed to best of three sets with short sets to four games, no-advantage scoring, tiebreakers at four-all, and a 10-point tie-break instead of a full third set. The final will be a best-of-three set match to six games.

Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori called the changes a "profound injustice" to doubles players, and Pegula, who is part of the WTA Player Council, echoed concerns about the process.

"At the same time, how they went about it, I didn't think was really great ... We were like, okay, you guys went rogue and changed the format and didn't tell anybody. You just did it," she said.

She urged better dialogue between players and organisers: "Did you talk to the players? Did you get their input about how it could be better? That's something that we as players are trying to work with them on, having that line of communication be a lot smoother.

"I feel like maybe if there was feedback about the format, then the [reaction] would be a little different, not so all over the place."

Pegula emphasised that the reduced field size affects doubles players, many of whom rely on the event as a source of income: "It's not good when you have players saying they're upset that now they can't play, or that it's a way for them to make money, and now they don't have that."

Despite her criticisms, Pegula expressed enthusiasm for the event itself and will partner with fellow American Tommy Paul in the competition, which features teams including Carlos Alcaraz with Emma Raducanu, and Jannik Sinner with Emma Navarro.

She concluded with a wish for improved communication: "It's going to be a really fun event, but at the same time, I wish that they would have been communicating with us a little bit better."

