FIFA Tests New Technologies To Solve Out-of-Play And Offside Controversies

FIFA tested an ‘Out of Bounds’ system with Hawk-Eye to determine whether ball crossed the line
A real-time 3D offside recreation tool was also trialled to assess goalkeeper interference
Immediate offside audio alerts for assistants continue to be tested, driven by safety concerns
FIFA has begun testing a new suite of technologies aimed at addressing some of football’s most persistent and controversial calls. This includes whether the ball has gone out of play before a goal and complex offside decisions involving player positioning and goalkeeper interference.
The trials were carried out during three FIFA Intercontinental Cup matches in Qatar this month, as world football’s governing body continues to explore new technology that can complement VAR. FIFA has not confirmed when, or if, these systems will be introduced across domestic leagues.
‘Out of Bounds’ System Targets Goal-Line Disputes
One of the most significant innovations under review is the ‘Out of Bounds’ system, designed to conclusively determine whether the ball has crossed the touchline or goal line in the build-up to a goal.
Developed by FIFA in partnership with Hawk-Eye Innovations, the system relies on the same tracking data points and configurations used in semi-automated offside technology.
Although still in an offline testing phase, the technology’s reliability was highlighted during the Intercontinental Cup final, when Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz had a goal disallowed after VAR confirmed that the ball had gone out of play earlier in the move.
The system could help prevent controversies such as Arsenal’s complaints two seasons ago, when VAR was unable to conclusively prove whether the ball had crossed the line before Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon scored.
Real-Time 3D Offside Technology
FIFA has also expanded testing of its ‘Real-time 3D Recreation’ technology, which is designed to simplify and speed up line-of-sight offside decisions.
The new system generates two virtual camera feeds that replicate the viewpoints of both goalkeepers, enabling VAR officials and broadcasters to assess whether an attacker has obstructed a goalkeeper’s vision in offside situations.
These scenarios have been particularly contentious in domestic competitions, most notably in the English Premier League, where subjective interpretations of offside have drawn growing criticism from fans and pundits.
Recent controversies, including Eberechi Eze’s disputed goal against Tottenham Hotspur, have exposed the limitations of existing camera angles.
Immediate Offside Alerts Trialled
Alongside these developments, FIFA has continued trials of immediate offside audio alerts for assistant referees. First introduced at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, the system is designed to reduce delayed flags in obvious offside situations.
The move is driven largely by player safety concerns sparked by Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi’s serious injury last season, which occurred after play continued from a clear offside position.