Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Team Melli Participate After US-Israel's Joint Strike? Here's Everything We Know

As of March 1, 2026, Iran has not yet officially withdrawn, but their participation is in major doubt. The Iranian domestic league has been suspended, and the federation is currently deliberating with government officials

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Team Melli Participate After US-Israels Joint Strike
Iranian Australians react outside Iran's embassy in Canberra, Australia. | Photo: Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US-Israel's joint military strike kills Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

  • Iran's participation at the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 under heavy doubts

  • FIFA constantly monitoring all situations

The situation regarding Iran's participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer has reached a critical juncture after the nation's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was assassinated by the joint military operation from the USA and Israel.

Over the last 24 hours or so, things have escalated very quickly in the Middle-East region. After the US and Israel initiated their preemptive strike on Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded by attacking various US bases across the Gulf.

Flights have been suspended indefinitely in countries like Bahrain, Iraq, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Tensions increased furthermore after Ali Khamenei's assassination was confirmed by Israeli forces.

Not only is it going to impact the geopolitical situation in the Middle-East and around the world, but it is also expected to affect Iran's participation in this year's FIFA World Cup to be played in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

For the first time in the tournament's history, a total of 48 teams will be participating in the World Cup.

However, following a dramatic escalation in military and diplomatic tensions which also included airstrikes on the Iranian Football Federation's President Mehdi Taj, the national team is expected to boycott the 48-team event later this year.

Related Content
Lingering Doubts Over Iran's Participation At The FIFA World Cup

As of March 1, 2026, Iran has not yet officially withdrawn, but their participation is in major doubt. The Iranian domestic league has been suspended, and the federation is currently deliberating with government officials.

"With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup, but the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that." - Iran's Football Federation President Mehdi Taj said.

FIFA is currently monitoring developments but has expressed a desire to keep the tournament safe for all participants.

The Tehran Times reported that FIFA's secretary general Mattias Grafstrom is adamant on having all the qualified 48 teams for the World Cup but there are a number of issues awaiting to be addressed.

The on-going military conflict makes international travel and participation high-risk. Several Iranian officials were also already denied visas for the December draw, and broader travel bans remain a significant barrier.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Which Teams Can Replace Iran This Summer?

As the highest-ranked non-qualified team from the Asian third round, the United Arab Emirates is the frontrunner to take Iran's slot directly.

Some experts suggest that Iraq could be promoted directly to Group G, with the UAE then taking Iraq’s place in the playoff against either Bolivia or Suriname.

A final decision from FIFA is expected within the coming weeks to allow the replacement team enough time for logistics and visa processing.

Published At:
