Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City, Premier League: Semenyo's Solitary Goal Covers Haaland's Absence

Manchester City keep their pressure on Arsenal as they bring down the gap between them and the table toppers to two points yet again with a narrow win over Leeds United

leeds united vs manchester city english premier league 2025-26 match report
Antoine Semenyo celebrates his goal against Leeds United
  • Manchester City defeat Leeds United 1-0 in Premier League 2025-26

  • They bring down their gap with Arsenal back to two points

  • Antoine Semenyo scored the solitary goal of the game

Manchester City cut Arsenal's lead at the Premier League summit back to two points as Antoine Semenyo's goal clinched a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Erling Haaland was unable to feature in the city of his birth after suffering a minor injury in training, and Pep Guardiola's side initially struggled without their leading scorer.

Leeds were terrific throughout the first half, pressing City high and creating several good chances to take the lead.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin somehow side-footed wide from a pinpoint Brenden Aaronson cross in the third minute, and the American was also guilty of spurning two good opportunities.

He poked wide from close range under close pressure from Marc Guehi, then failed to keep his composure after being released one-v-one against Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Leeds were punished in first-half stoppage time.

Rayan Cherki threaded a wonderful pass into the stride of Rayan Ait-Nouri, whose centre was turned home on the slide by Semenyo.

City dominated possession throughout the second half, but aside from one excellent Darlow save to claw Guehi's header off the line, they did not create too many clear chances.

Jaka Bijol almost snatched a point for Leeds when he headed wide late on, and tempers flared at full-time as Daniel Farke was shown a red card for foul and abusive language.

Data Debrief: City handle business without Haaland

Since Haaland's arrival in the Premier League ahead of the 2022-23 season, City have tended to handle business when the Norwegian has been sidelined.

They have won 14 of their 18 Premier League games without Haaland in that time (D2 L2), averaging 2.4 points per game and boasting a 78% win rate in those matches.

Haaland (29) is one of just two players, alongside Igor Thiago (19), to register more Premier League goal involvements than Semenyo (18 – 14 goals, four assists) this season.

Semenyo also scored away at Leeds for Bournemouth earlier this season, and he is the first player to score at Elland Road for two different teams in the same Premier League campaign since Robbie Keane in 2002-03 (Leeds and Tottenham).

Leeds and City both had 14 attempts each, but the hosts only hit the target twice compared to five times for the Citizens, who edged the expected goals battle by 1.77 xG to 1.47.

