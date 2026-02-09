Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City, Premier League: Late Penalty Seals Massive Away Victory For Cityzens
Manchester City delivered a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield, keeping their title hopes very much alive. Liverpool looked to be heading for a big home victory after Dominik Szoboszlai smashed a stunning free-kick into the top corner midway through the second half to put the hosts ahead. However, City grew into the game and hit back late: Bernardo Silva finished off a clever knock-down from Erling Haaland to level the scores, before Haaland coolly converted a stoppage-time penalty after Liverpool keeper Alisson fouled Matheus Nunes. The late twist not only sealed the three points for City but also reduced the gap to league leaders Arsenal, underlining Pep Guardiola’s side’s relentless title pursuit.
