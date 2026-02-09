Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City, Premier League: Late Penalty Seals Massive Away Victory For Cityzens

Manchester City delivered a dramatic 2–1 comeback win over Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield, keeping their title hopes very much alive. Liverpool looked to be heading for a big home victory after Dominik Szoboszlai smashed a stunning free-kick into the top corner midway through the second half to put the hosts ahead. However, City grew into the game and hit back late: Bernardo Silva finished off a clever knock-down from Erling Haaland to level the scores, before Haaland coolly converted a stoppage-time penalty after Liverpool keeper Alisson fouled Matheus Nunes. The late twist not only sealed the three points for City but also reduced the gap to league leaders Arsenal, underlining Pep Guardiola’s side’s relentless title pursuit.

Manchester City players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-
Manchester City players celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot talks to a referee during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch receives the ball in front of Manchester City's Rayan Ait-Nouri during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland receives the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Matheus Nunes
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes tackles Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
liverpool vs manchester city premier league soccer-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
